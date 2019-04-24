Frank Lampard: Derby County boss charged with improper conduct

  • From the section Derby
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard's side are sixth in the Championship with three matches remaining

Derby County boss Frank Lampard has been charged with improper conduct by the Football Association following Friday's 2-2 draw at Birmingham City.

"It is alleged his language and/or behaviour on the field of play after [the game ended] amounts to improper conduct," an FA spokesperson said.

Lampard, 40, has until 18:00 BST on Monday to respond to the charge.

The sixth-placed Rams face play-off rivals Bristol City on Saturday, before Wednesday, 1 May's trip to Swansea.

The former England international - who is in his first managerial role - was fined £2,000 in September after accepting a charge of improper conduct when protesting against a handball decision.

