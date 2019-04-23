Kilmarnock: Steve Clarke says club to appeal against red cards

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: Three players are sent off Kilmarnock

Kilmarnock are likely to appeal against the red cards shown to Kirk Broadfoot and Rory McKenzie in Saturday's defeat by Aberdeen, says manager Steve Clarke.

Stuart Findlay was also dismissed as the Ayrshire side ended with eight men.

And Clarke described referee Steven McLean's performance as "the worst I've ever seen in my career".

Clarke said McLean cannot handle "the burden" of overseeing matches involving the club that his father, Stuart, represented on more than 500 occasions.

"We'll have a look at the three red cards," the manager said on Tuesday.

"I'm pretty sure Stuart Findlay will go down as two yellows. The second yellow was in front me at the dugout - I couldn't say it wasn't a yellow

"The Broadfoot and McKenzie ones we'll look at as a club, and I'm pretty certain as I stand here, that we'll appeal against both."