Ryan Nyambe: Blackburn Rovers defender signs two-year deal
-
- From the section Blackburn
Blackburn right-back Ryan Nyambe has agreed a new contract to keep him at Ewood Park until 2021.
Nyambe, 21, has been a regular in Rovers' line-up during the last three years, accumulating 97 first-team appearances for the Championship side.
He joined Blackburn's academy at the age of 13 and made his senior debut four years later.
"This club means a lot to me," said Nyambe. "I've improved as a player and as a person during my time here.
"The club has really helped me a lot in both respects and I'm very grateful for that."