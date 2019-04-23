Ryan Nyambe: Blackburn Rovers defender signs two-year deal

Ryan Nyambe battles with Bristol City's Famara Diedhiou

Blackburn right-back Ryan Nyambe has agreed a new contract to keep him at Ewood Park until 2021.

Nyambe, 21, has been a regular in Rovers' line-up during the last three years, accumulating 97 first-team appearances for the Championship side.

He joined Blackburn's academy at the age of 13 and made his senior debut four years later.

"This club means a lot to me," said Nyambe. "I've improved as a player and as a person during my time here.

"The club has really helped me a lot in both respects and I'm very grateful for that."