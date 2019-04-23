West Ham: Women's FA Cup final plea rejected by Premier League

Media playback is not supported on this device Women's FA Cup: West Ham beat Reading on penalties - highlights

West Ham's plea to move their men's Premier League home game against Southampton to avoid a clash with the Women's FA Cup final has been rejected.

The league match kicks off at 15:00 BST on 4 May - but the club wanted to move it to 12:30 so fans could reach Wembley to see the women's team face Manchester City at 17:30 on the same day.

"We are disappointed," said the club.

They added that the Premier League had told them any kick-off change would be a "potential inconvenience" to fans.

West Ham booked their place in final for the first time with a sudden-death shootout victory over Reading last week.