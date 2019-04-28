Sheffield United: Chris Wilder's side promoted to the Premier League

Blades captain Billy Sharp has scored 24 goals this season

Sheffield United have been promoted to the Premier League after Leeds United drew with Aston Villa in a hugely controversial game at Elland Road.

The Blades are five points clear of their Yorkshire rivals with one game of the Championship season remaining.

United could still win the title if they record victory at Stoke City on the last day and Norwich lose at Villa.

Promotion means the Bramall Lane side will play in the top flight for the first time since 2007.

They all but confirmed their place in the Premier League with a 2-0 victory over Ipswich on Saturday before Villa's result at Yorkshire rivals Leeds sealed promotion.

The match at Elland Road saw Leeds go ahead while Villa players had stopped because they wanted them to put the ball out for an injury to Jonathan Kodjia.

Marcelo Bielsa then allowed Villa to run through and equalise and the game finished 1-1.

Wilder completes the set

Sheffield-born Blades fan Wilder took over at his hometown team in June 2016, having guided Northampton Town to the League Two title.

Wilder, 51, took over a club who had spent the previous five seasons in the third tier and finished 11th in League One in 2015-16.

Despite a slow start that saw them win one point in their first four matches, he led them to the title in his first campaign with 100 points.

A strong opening to the 2017-18 season saw them top the table in November, with successive promotions looking a distinct possibility but they fell away to eventually finish 10th, six points off the play-offs.

David McGoldrick, John Egan, Dean Henderson and Oliver Norwood arrived in the summer and all four have played a pivotal role, while skipper and fellow Blades fan Billy Sharp has scored 24 goals.

They had looked set for the play-offs until Easter weekend when Leeds lost at home to Wigan and away to Brentford to see the Blades go three points clear in second with two games to go.

Wilder has now won promotion from the Conference, League Two, League One and the Championship.