Pete Skipper helped Hull City win promotion twice in three seasons in 1982-83 and 84-85

Former Hull City defender Pete Skipper has died at the age of 61.

Skipper made over 300 appearances in two spells with the Tigers, and helped them to two promotions.

He also played for Scunthorpe United, Darlington, Oldham Athletic, Walsall, Wrexham and Wigan Athletic.

The Tigers said in a statement: "He will be sadly missed by everyone at Hull City, and our thoughts are very much with Pete's family and friends at this time."