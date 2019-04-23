Scottish FA board to draw up manager shortlist at meeting

The Scottish Football Association board - including (left to right) chief executive Ian Maxwell, vice president Rod Petrie, and president Alan McRae - will meet on Tuesday

A shortlist of candidates to be the next Scotland manager is expected to be drawn up during a Scottish Football Association board meeting on Tuesday.

Chief executive Ian Maxwell will then attempt to speak to the candidates identified to succeed Alex McLeish.

A short-term appointment could be made before the Euro 2020 qualifiers against Cyprus and Belgium in June.

Performance director Malky Mackay and under-21 coach Scot Gemmill have been suggested as interim candidates.

And Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke is also among the favourites to replace McLeish, whose second spell as national team coach ended on Thursday after 14 months in charge.

Clarke said on Friday he would be interested in international management "at some stage", but could be facing a Scottish FA charge after castigating referee Steven McLean the following day.

McLeish, 60, took charge for a second time in February 2018 but came under increasing pressure after a poor start to the Euro 2020 qualifiers.

His departure came a month after Scotland were humiliated 3-0 by world ranked 117 nation Kazakhstan, then recorded an unconvincing 2-0 win over San Marino, the world's lowest-ranked side.

The squad for the games with Cyprus and Belgium is due to be announced in the week of 27 May.