Lisbon Lions: Can you name the Celtic XI that won the 1967 European Cup?
-
- From the section Celtic
Celtic legend Billy McNeill - the first Briton to lift the European Cup - has died aged 79.
His crowning glory was winning European premier continental club competition in 1967, but can you name his 10 team-mates in that historic 2-1 win over Inter Milan in Lisbon?
Can you name Celtic's Lisbon Lions?
|Rank
|Hint
|Answers
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11