Lisbon Lions: Can you name the Celtic XI that won the 1967 European Cup?

  • From the section Celtic

Celtic legend Billy McNeill - the first Briton to lift the European Cup - has died aged 79.

His crowning glory was winning European premier continental club competition in 1967, but can you name his 10 team-mates in that historic 2-1 win over Inter Milan in Lisbon?

Can you name Celtic's Lisbon Lions?

Score: 0 / 11
04:00
You scored 0/11

Copy and share link

RankHintAnswers
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11

Find out more

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you