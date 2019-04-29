Newport County v Oldham Athletic

Joss Labadie had 10 stitches in a gashed ankle suffered against Swindon on 9 April

Newport could receive a double boost for their key League Two clash against Oldham where a win would lift County into the play-off berths.

Midfielder Joss Labadie and striker Jamille Matt could both return for the Exiles, but Andrew Crofts remains out as does goalkeeper Nick Townsend.

Oldham could be without goalkeeper Daniel Iversen due to a back injury.

Newport are 11th but a win would see them rise to seventh ahead of a visit to Morecambe on the final day.