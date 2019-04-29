Championship
Millwall19:45Bristol City
Venue: The Den

Millwall v Bristol City (Tue)

Antoine Semenyo
Teenage forward Antoine Semenyo was shown a straight red card on Saturday

Bristol City must avoid defeat at Millwall to keep their play-off chances alive, but realistically only a win will keep the Robins in contention.

Millwall, in 21st, are safe from relegation after Rotherham's drop to League One was confirmed on Saturday.

Lions defender Shaun Hutchinson could feature after an illness but midfielder Ben Thompson (hamstring) will miss out.

City will be without suspended 19-year-old forward Antoine Semenyo, while Korey Smith (foot) remains out.

Regardless of Tuesday's result, the visitors' play-off fate is now out of their hands following Saturday's 2-0 home loss to sixth-placed Derby County, who are away to Swansea on Wednesday.

To finish sixth, Lee Johnson's side must win both of their remaining games, while hoping the Rams drop points against both the Swans and West Brom, and seventh-placed Middlesbrough fail to win at the already-relegated Millers on Sunday.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich452613691563591
2Sheff Utd452610976393788
3Leeds452581271472483
4West Brom4523111186592780
5Aston Villa452016981592276
6Derby4419131265521370
7Middlesbrough451913134740770
8Bristol City441812145651566
9Sheff Wed451616135960-164
10Nottm Forest451615146054663
11Swansea44189176259363
12Preston451613166764361
13Hull451710186567-261
14Blackburn451611186267-559
15Brentford4415131669591058
16Stoke451121134350-754
17Birmingham451418136458651
18Wigan451213205064-1449
19QPR45139235170-1948
20Reading451016194966-1746
21Millwall441014204761-1444
22Rotherham45816215181-3040
23Bolton4488282976-4732
24Ipswich45416253375-4228
View full Championship table

