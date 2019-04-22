Callum Hudson-Odoi: Ruptured Achilles sidelines Chelsea winger

Hudson-Odoi was making his fourth league start of the season

Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon in his side's 2-2 draw with Burnley on Monday and will miss the rest of the season.

The 18-year-old winger was taken off in the 41st minute as Chelsea moved into the top four in the Premier League.

"Really gutted to end my season with a ruptured Achilles, gotta work hard and try and come back stronger for next season!" he tweeted.

Hudson-Odoi played 24 times this term and made his England debut in March.