Man Utd v Man City: Liverpool's James Milner says he will not watch match

James Milner's late penalty gave Liverpool a 2-0 win over Cardiff on Sunday

Liverpool midfielder James Milner says he will support Manchester United on Wednesday but will not be watching their game against Manchester City.

City are two points behind Liverpool and will go top of the Premier League if they beat United at Old Trafford.

"First time in my life," Milner said when asked about supporting United.

"But I won't be watching. It's a bit of a waste of energy, willing the ball in the other goal. I've no idea what I'll do, maybe go out for some food."

Liverpool, aiming to become English champions for the first time since 1989-90, have 88 points from 35 matches, with Pep Guardiola's side on 86 points from 34 games.

The Reds have only lost once in the league all season - when they were beaten 2-1 by City at Etihad Stadium in January.

However, City, who have won 10 successive Premier League games, will win the title if they win their four remaining matches.

"It's frustrating to think we've had one defeat all year and it might not be enough," added Milner, twice a Premier League title-winner during his five seasons with City.

"We just need to win the rest of our games. If we do that and it's not good enough then you have to hold your hands up and say 'well done City'.

"They're a top team, they've done it before and are grinding it out. All we can do is win the rest of our games and put them under pressure."