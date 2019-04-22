David Gray & Darren McGregor sign new Hibs contracts until 2023

Darren McGregor and David Gray have extended their stay at Hibs

Hibernian captain David Gray and fellow defender Darren McGregor have signed new four-year contracts with the club.

Both players were in the last few months of their existing deals but have now committed to the Scottish Premiership outfit until 2023.

Gray, 30, joined Hibs in 2014 and scored the winner in their 2016 Scottish Cup final triumph against Rangers.

McGregor, 33, also featured in that win, having joined in 2015.

Skipper Gray has started all 10 of head coach Paul Heckingbottom's matches in charge, while McGregor has missed just one through suspension.

"I'm really pleased we've been able to agree new contracts with Darren and David but, in reality, it was a quick conversation on both sides," Heckingbottom told the Hibs website.

McGregor commented: "If you'd told me at 30 I'd be playing for Hibs, winning the Scottish Cup and having such a big influence in the team I'd have shaken my head in disbelief."

And Gray added: "The hunger to play football is driving me on and hopefully that will carry me through another four years."