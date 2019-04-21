Liverpool's Mo Salah compared to Tom Daley by Cardiff boss Neil Warnock

Media playback is not supported on this device Salah 'dive' deserved a 9.9 - Warnock

Neil Warnock likened Mohamed Salah to Olympic diver Tom Daley after the Liverpool forward earned a penalty to help his side beat Cardiff City.

With the Reds 1-0 up on Sunday, Sean Morrison was penalised for grabbing Salah's shirt and James Milner converted the spot-kick.

Liverpool returned to the top of the Premier League with victory, while Cardiff remain in the relegation zone.

"I thought it was a soft one." Warnock said of the penalty.

"We gave him an opportunity. He's got his arms around him and everything.

"I think the end of it was a 9.9 Tom Daley job. I don't think he could have got much higher off the diving board at the end of it. I am sure you will be saying Warnock's a moaning so and so again.

"Just after half-time, the tug on Morrison's shirt, which should have been spotted. When Graeme Souness [former Liverpool captain and current TV pundit] and that says letter of the law it's a penalty because he stopped him having a clear header goal, nothing much is said about that.

"Morrison has been pulled from post to post, and we haven't had one penalty. We are not going to start getting them now."

'Klopp should do a job swap with me'

Title challengers and Champions League semi-finalists Liverpool were overwhelming favourites against Cardiff but Warnock's side battled admirably, keeping the game goalless until half-time.

The Reds enjoyed near total control at times and, although Cardiff had chances to cause an upset, Jurgen Klopp's side were imperious once again as they marched to a ninth successive win in all competitions.

Liverpool are once again two points clear of Manchester City at the top of the table, and the two sides' domination of the division is underlined by the fact that third-placed Tottenham are a further 19 points behind City.

Cardiff, by contrast, are fighting for Premier League survival and find themselves in the relegation zone, three points behind Brighton in 17th place with three matches left to play this season.

"I think Jurgen should do a job swap with me for a week," Warnock joked.

"They are doing that well, he should let me have his team for a week and he should come and have mine.

"The players really gave their best. When you are coming up against such quality like that it's great to give them a game and give the fans one or two exciting moments.

"It [the relegation battle] is going to be difficult, but right exciting. I am looking forward to it."