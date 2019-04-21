Botswana begin 2020 CHAN campaign with win over Seychelles

CHAN trophy
African Nations Championship (CHAN) trophy

Botswana ended an 11-year wait for an African Nations Championship (CHAN) victory when they beat the Seychelles 2-0 at home in a qualifier for the 2020 edition.

After a goalless opening half in Lobatse, Thatayaone Ditlhokwe put the Zebras ahead on 58 minutes.

Segolame Boy doubled the lead six minutes later to give Botswana a two-goal aggregate advantage ahead of the return match in the Seychelles during the weekend of 10-12 May.

Botswana last won a qualifier in 2008 when they upset Zambia 1-0 at home only to suffer a heavy second-leg defeat and finish overall losers.

In another first round first leg on Saturday, eSwatini (formerly Swaziland) and Malawi drew 0-0 in a match in Manzini that produced few clear-cut scoring chances.

The African Nations Championship is a competition restricted to locally-based players and is unique to Africa.

