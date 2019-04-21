Karim Benzema hat-trick as Real Madrid beat Athletic Bilbao

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema (right) celebrates scoring his hat-trick with Gareth Bale (left)

Karim Benzema scored a hat-trick to maintain his excellent scoring streak as Real Madrid eased to a 3-0 victory against seventh-placed Athletic Bilbao.

The French striker has scored Real's last eight goals, beating Fernando Morientes' club record of six on the trot set in 1999.

Benzema headed in the first two before chipping in a late third after keeper Iago Herrerin had rushed out of goal.

Gareth Bale came close with a dinked shot that landed on the top netting.

The Welsh substitute, who could be heading out of the Bernabeu according to reports, tried to catch out Herrerin but applied too much power to his improvised effort.

Despite the scoreline, it was game in which Real struggled to break down the Athletic defence.

Marcelo's early strike, which flew high over the bar, was the only effort of note before Benzema nodded in the opener from Marco Asensio's cross shortly after the interval.

Germany midfielder Toni Kroos should have made it 2-0, but fired wide before Benzema scored his second with another header, this time from a corner.

And the Real forward completed his hat-trick seconds before the final whistle when he punished Herrerin for a foray out of his area.

Athletic had plenty of possession and two good chances, with Raul Garcia and then Inaki Williams both denied by the superb reflexes of keeper Keylor Navas.

Real remain third, four points behind city rivals Atletico who have 68 points.

Earlier, Getafe recorded a crucial 3-0 win over Sevilla which saw them leapfrog their opponents into fourth spot - the Madrid-based side have never qualified for the Champions League.