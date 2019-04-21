German Bundesliga
Freiburg0B Dortmund4

Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund win at Freiburg to keep pressure on Bayern Munich

Jadon Sancho
England forward Jadon Sancho opened the scoring for Borussia Dortmund

Line-ups

Freiburg

  • 1Schwolow
  • 15StenzelBooked at 86mins
  • 31Schlotterbeck
  • 23Heintz
  • 30Günter
  • 27Höfler
  • 8FrantzSubstituted forGondorfat 70'minutes
  • 19HabererBooked at 59minsSubstituted forTerrazzinoat 87'minutes
  • 32Grifo
  • 7NiederlechnerSubstituted forDafernerat 66'minutes
  • 11Waldschmidt

Substitutes

  • 6Abrashi
  • 13Terrazzino
  • 20Gondorf
  • 25Koch
  • 37Frommann
  • 39Daferner
  • 49Schlotterbeck

B Dortmund

  • 1Bürki
  • 27WolfSubstituted forToprakat 56'minutes
  • 33Weigl
  • 16Akanji
  • 4Diallo
  • 28Witsel
  • 6Delaney
  • 7Sancho
  • 11Reus
  • 13GuerreiroSubstituted forPulisicat 71'minutes
  • 10GötzeSubstituted forAlcácerat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Alcácer
  • 19Dahoud
  • 22Pulisic
  • 29Schmelzer
  • 34Bruun Larsen
  • 35Hitz
  • 36Toprak
Referee:
Robert Hartmann
Attendance:
24,000

Match Stats

Home TeamFreiburgAway TeamB Dortmund
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home11
Away10
Shots on Target
Home2
Away6
Corners
Home5
Away3
Fouls
Home11
Away6

Live Text

Match ends, Sport-Club Freiburg 0, Borussia Dortmund 4.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Sport-Club Freiburg 0, Borussia Dortmund 4.

Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Pascal Stenzel.

Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Dominique Heintz.

Substitution

Substitution, Sport-Club Freiburg. Marco Terrazzino replaces Janik Haberer.

Goal!

Goal! Sport-Club Freiburg 0, Borussia Dortmund 4. Paco Alcácer (Borussia Dortmund) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

Booking

Pascal Stenzel (Sport-Club Freiburg) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.

Penalty conceded by Pascal Stenzel (Sport-Club Freiburg) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

Attempt saved. Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Manuel Akanji.

Roman Bürki (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Keven Schlotterbeck (Sport-Club Freiburg).

Corner, Sport-Club Freiburg. Conceded by Ömer Toprak.

Attempt blocked. Dominique Heintz (Sport-Club Freiburg) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Vincenzo Grifo.

Attempt saved. Gian-Luca Waldschmidt (Sport-Club Freiburg) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Vincenzo Grifo with a cross.

Corner, Sport-Club Freiburg. Conceded by Manuel Akanji.

Substitution

Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Paco Alcácer replaces Mario Götze.

Goal!

Goal! Sport-Club Freiburg 0, Borussia Dortmund 3. Mario Götze (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from very close range to the top right corner. Assisted by Marco Reus following a fast break.

Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jérôme Gondorf (Sport-Club Freiburg).

Offside, Sport-Club Freiburg. Jérôme Gondorf tries a through ball, but Vincenzo Grifo is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Jérôme Gondorf (Sport-Club Freiburg) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Pascal Stenzel.

Foul by Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund).

Dominique Heintz (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Christian Pulisic replaces Raphael Guerreiro.

Attempt missed. Gian-Luca Waldschmidt (Sport-Club Freiburg) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Christian Günter.

Substitution

Substitution, Sport-Club Freiburg. Jérôme Gondorf replaces Mike Frantz.

Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Dominique Heintz (Sport-Club Freiburg).

Substitution

Substitution, Sport-Club Freiburg. Christoph Daferner replaces Florian Niederlechner.

Corner, Sport-Club Freiburg. Conceded by Jadon Sancho.

Attempt blocked. Pascal Stenzel (Sport-Club Freiburg) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Foul by Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund).

Vincenzo Grifo (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Janik Haberer (Sport-Club Freiburg) is shown the yellow card.

Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Janik Haberer (Sport-Club Freiburg).

Offside, Sport-Club Freiburg. Vincenzo Grifo tries a through ball, but Florian Niederlechner is caught offside.

Foul by Julian Weigl (Borussia Dortmund).

Florian Niederlechner (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Ömer Toprak replaces Marius Wolf.

Borussia Dortmund maintained their title challenge with a 4-0 win at Freiburg to move within a point of Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich.

Captain Marco Reus played through pain to inspire his side with a goal and two assists.

He took a knock to his knee in a heavy challenge from Janik Haberer before firing Dortmund's second goal.

Jadon Sancho opened the scoring before a Mario Gotze strike and a Paco Alcacer penalty completed the rout.

After a heavy defeat to Bayern two weeks ago and a nervy win over Mainz last Sunday, Reus said the victory at Freiburg suggested his side were back to their best and ready to take the fight to the league leaders.

"The last few weeks didn't quite go as we had hoped, but it was important that we stuck together in the difficult moments," the Dortmund captain told Sky.

"We still believe we can be champions and we want to keep the pressure on Bayern until the very end."

Bayern beat Werder Bremen 1-0 on Saturday, and after second-placed Dortmund's win at Freiburg, both sides have four games remaining.

Dortmund face local rivals Schalke in the Ruhr derby next Saturday, before Bayern travel to Nuremberg the following day.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 21st April 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich30224479295070
2B Dortmund30216372363669
3RB Leipzig30187557233461
4Frankfurt29157757342352
5B Mgladbach30156949371251
6Hoffenheim301311665412450
7B Leverkusen30153125348548
8Werder Bremen301210852421046
9Wolfsburg29136104744345
10Düsseldorf30114154059-1937
11Hertha Berlin3099124148-736
12Mainz30106143751-1436
13Freiburg30711123954-1532
14Augsburg3087154655-931
15Schalke3076173252-2027
16Stuttgart3056192767-4021
17Nuremberg3039182456-3218
18Hannover3036212566-4115
View full German Bundesliga table

