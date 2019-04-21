Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund win at Freiburg to keep pressure on Bayern Munich

England forward Jadon Sancho opened the scoring for Borussia Dortmund

Match ends, Sport-Club Freiburg 0, Borussia Dortmund 4. Full Time Second Half ends, Sport-Club Freiburg 0, Borussia Dortmund 4. Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Pascal Stenzel. Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Dominique Heintz. Substitution Substitution, Sport-Club Freiburg. Marco Terrazzino replaces Janik Haberer. Goal! Goal! Sport-Club Freiburg 0, Borussia Dortmund 4. Paco Alcácer (Borussia Dortmund) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner. Booking Pascal Stenzel (Sport-Club Freiburg) is shown the yellow card for hand ball. Penalty conceded by Pascal Stenzel (Sport-Club Freiburg) with a hand ball in the penalty area. Attempt saved. Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Manuel Akanji. Roman Bürki (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Foul by Keven Schlotterbeck (Sport-Club Freiburg). Corner, Sport-Club Freiburg. Conceded by Ömer Toprak. Attempt blocked. Dominique Heintz (Sport-Club Freiburg) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Vincenzo Grifo. Attempt saved. Gian-Luca Waldschmidt (Sport-Club Freiburg) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Vincenzo Grifo with a cross. Corner, Sport-Club Freiburg. Conceded by Manuel Akanji. Substitution Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Paco Alcácer replaces Mario Götze. Goal! Goal! Sport-Club Freiburg 0, Borussia Dortmund 3. Mario Götze (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from very close range to the top right corner. Assisted by Marco Reus following a fast break. Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Foul by Jérôme Gondorf (Sport-Club Freiburg). Offside, Sport-Club Freiburg. Jérôme Gondorf tries a through ball, but Vincenzo Grifo is caught offside. Attempt missed. Jérôme Gondorf (Sport-Club Freiburg) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Pascal Stenzel. Foul by Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund). Dominique Heintz (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Substitution Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Christian Pulisic replaces Raphael Guerreiro. Attempt missed. Gian-Luca Waldschmidt (Sport-Club Freiburg) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Christian Günter. Substitution Substitution, Sport-Club Freiburg. Jérôme Gondorf replaces Mike Frantz. Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the right wing. Foul by Dominique Heintz (Sport-Club Freiburg). Substitution Substitution, Sport-Club Freiburg. Christoph Daferner replaces Florian Niederlechner. Corner, Sport-Club Freiburg. Conceded by Jadon Sancho. Attempt blocked. Pascal Stenzel (Sport-Club Freiburg) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Foul by Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund). Vincenzo Grifo (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Booking Janik Haberer (Sport-Club Freiburg) is shown the yellow card. Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Foul by Janik Haberer (Sport-Club Freiburg). Offside, Sport-Club Freiburg. Vincenzo Grifo tries a through ball, but Florian Niederlechner is caught offside. Foul by Julian Weigl (Borussia Dortmund). Florian Niederlechner (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Substitution Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Ömer Toprak replaces Marius Wolf.

Borussia Dortmund maintained their title challenge with a 4-0 win at Freiburg to move within a point of Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich.

Captain Marco Reus played through pain to inspire his side with a goal and two assists.

He took a knock to his knee in a heavy challenge from Janik Haberer before firing Dortmund's second goal.

Jadon Sancho opened the scoring before a Mario Gotze strike and a Paco Alcacer penalty completed the rout.

After a heavy defeat to Bayern two weeks ago and a nervy win over Mainz last Sunday, Reus said the victory at Freiburg suggested his side were back to their best and ready to take the fight to the league leaders.

"The last few weeks didn't quite go as we had hoped, but it was important that we stuck together in the difficult moments," the Dortmund captain told Sky.

"We still believe we can be champions and we want to keep the pressure on Bayern until the very end."

Bayern beat Werder Bremen 1-0 on Saturday, and after second-placed Dortmund's win at Freiburg, both sides have four games remaining.

Dortmund face local rivals Schalke in the Ruhr derby next Saturday, before Bayern travel to Nuremberg the following day.