Scottish Gossip: Hastie, Rangers, Mustafazada, Celtic, Hearts, Hibs

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers are believed to have agreed a three-year pre-contract deal with Motherwell winger Jake Hastie. (Times - subscription required)

Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke will discover on Tuesday whether he faces Scottish FA disciplinary action following his comments about referee Steven McLean, who sent off three Killie players in Saturday's defeat by Aberdeen. (Sun)

Nikola Katic, who netted in Saturday's win over Hearts, hopes to cement a regular first-team place at Rangers next season after starting just 13 Scottish Premiership games this term. (Sun)

Katic says the tempo of Scottish football took him by surprise when he arrived at Rangers last summer and that he has "had to become stronger" to deal with the physical demands of the Premiership. (Daily Record)

Captain Christophe Berra has defended Hearts' style of play and insists they do not rely overly on "long ball" football. (Scotsman)

Gabala's Azerbaijan Under-21 defender Bahlul Mustafazada is keen on a move to Celtic after being spotted by the Scottish Premiership leaders' scouts. (Herald - subscription required)

Celtic manager Neil Lennon says left-back Kieran Tierney will see a specialist this week about his hip and pelvis problems. (Scotsman)

Lennon has warned his Celtic players they are not on holiday yet after they missed the chance to re-establish an 11-point lead at the top of the Premiership by drawing 0-0 with Hibernian on Sunday. (Scotsman)

Goalkeeper Scott Bain insists Celtic's result at Easter Road was down to bad luck rather than a bad attitude. (Sun)

Hibs keeper Ofir Marciano says his performance in Sunday's goalless draw was not inspired by former boss Lennon's presence in the Celtic dugout. (Daily Record)