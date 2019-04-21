Institute: John Quigg poised to be named boss of Premiership side

John Quigg comes into the the north-west club with just two games of the league season remaining

Premiership side Institute are set to announce former player John Quigg as their new manager.

The 52-year-old, is also former Candystripes defender and he left as Derry City's youth coach last month.

Quigg is expected to be named manager on Monday, taking over from interim boss Kevin Doherty.

Institute are eighth in the standings and have secured their top-flight status for next season.

Doherty, who replaced Paddy McLaughlin after his move to Cliftonville in February, was out of the running for the permanent post because of his job with the Irish FA.

Quigg was at Institute's home defeat by Ards on Saturday and he could be in charge for Tuesday night's game against relegation-threatened Newry City at the Brandywell.