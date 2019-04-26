Welsh Premier & non-league round-up

JD Welsh Premier League

Friday, 26 April

Championship Conference

Bala Town v Caernarfon Town; 19:45 BST: Caernarfon have already secured a home semi-final in the play-offs and a point against Bala will be enough to ensure they are top seeds. Bala, who ended a run of four successive defeats with victory over Newtown last weekend, need to win if they are to have any chance of overtaking The Robins to secure a home semi-final.

Barry Town v Newtown; 19:45 BST: Barry will be playing in Europe next season for the first time since the 2003-04 season after an impressive second campaign back in the Welsh Premier League. Newtown are still able to finish fourth but would need to win at Jenner Park and for Bala to beat Caernarfon by four goals or more.

The New Saints v Connah's Quay Nomads; 19:45 BST: Champions New Saints and second placed Connah's Quay meet in a dress rehearsal for next month's Welsh Cup final. Scott Ruscoe's side have not lost in the league since November and Nomads have not won on Saints territory since 1995. Connah's Quay beat Saints 1-0 in August but Saints won the subsequent two games.

Play Off Conference

Cardiff Met v Llanelli Town; 19:45 BST: Cardiff Met have secured their spot in the play-offs for a third successive season while Llanelli's relegation after one season back in the top-flight had already been confirmed. Met won 4-0 at Cyncoed during phase one and by the scoreline in the phase two reverse fixture at Stebonheath Park last month.

Carmarthen Town v Aberystwyth Town; 19:45 BST: Aberystwyth missed out on seventh place and a play-off spot after defeat to rivals Cardiff Met last weekend. Carmarthen can finish no higher than the ninth spot they currently occupy. Aber won 3-1 when the sides met at Park Avenue in the reverse fixture in phase two.

Llandudno v Cefn Druids; 19:45 BST: Llandudno end a difficult season which saw manager Iwan Williams step down and they bow out of the Welsh Premier League after four seasons. Cefn Druids failed to replicate the exploits of last season in which they finished in the top six and qualified for Europe. The sides drew 2-2 at The Rock in March.

Evo-Stik South Premier Division South

Saturday, 27 April

Merthyr Town v Walton Casuals; 15:00 BST

Evo-Stik Northern Premier League West Division

Saturday, 27 April

Colwyn Bay v Leek Town; 15:00 BST: Colwyn Bay play their final game in the English Leagues after 35 years before they return to play in the Welsh system next season ,where they will play in the newly formed FAW Championship North & Mid Wales.

Orchard Welsh Premier Women's League

Sunday, 28 April

Cardiff City FC Women v Abergavenny Women; 14:00 BST

Cyncoed Ladies v Briton Ferry Llansawel Ladies; 14:00 BST

Port Talbot Town Ladies v Swansea City Ladies; 14:00 BST