SWPL: Big wins for Glasgow City & Hibernian

Glasgow City are five points clear at the top of the SWPL

Scott Booth hailed his Glasgow City side for coming through a "testing time" as they thumped Motherwell 8-0 at Petershill Park.

The champions maintained their five-point lead at the top of SWPL, with Kirsty Howat scoring four first-half goals.

That came after back-to-back wins over the Old Firm over the past week.

"We keep picking up three points and the team deserve a lot of credit for that," Booth told Glasgow City TV.

Hibernian matched Glasgow City's scoreline with an 8-0 win of their own away to Forfar Farmington.

Jamie-Lee Napier netted a hat-trick for Hibs, which was enough to move them above Celtic on goal difference despite Eddie Wolecki Black's side posting a 4-0 win over Stirling University.

Rangers moved into fourth after Jade Gallon's goal was enough to give them a 1-0 win over Spartans.

In SWPL 2, Hamilton leapfrogged Hearts into first place after a 1-0 win away to Kilmarnock.

Hearts were held at home by Partick Thistle, Glasgow Girls beat Dundee United and St Johnstone beat Hutchison Vale 14-0.