SWPL: Big wins for Glasgow City & Hibernian

Glasgow City celebrating against Rangers in the SWPL Cup semi-final
Glasgow City are five points clear at the top of the SWPL

Scott Booth hailed his Glasgow City side for coming through a "testing time" as they thumped Motherwell 8-0 at Petershill Park.

The champions maintained their five-point lead at the top of SWPL, with Kirsty Howat scoring four first-half goals.

That came after back-to-back wins over the Old Firm over the past week.

"We keep picking up three points and the team deserve a lot of credit for that," Booth told Glasgow City TV.

Hibernian matched Glasgow City's scoreline with an 8-0 win of their own away to Forfar Farmington.

Jamie-Lee Napier netted a hat-trick for Hibs, which was enough to move them above Celtic on goal difference despite Eddie Wolecki Black's side posting a 4-0 win over Stirling University.

Rangers moved into fourth after Jade Gallon's goal was enough to give them a 1-0 win over Spartans.

In SWPL 2, Hamilton leapfrogged Hearts into first place after a 1-0 win away to Kilmarnock.

Hearts were held at home by Partick Thistle, Glasgow Girls beat Dundee United and St Johnstone beat Hutchison Vale 14-0.

SWPL top four
How the top four of the SWPL looks

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you