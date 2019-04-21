Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool motivated by fans not 'Holy Grail' of title win

Liverpool have 88 points - adjusting to three points for a win, they have only earned more in a top-flight campaign in 1978-79 (98) and 1987-88 (90)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says his players are not motivated by the "Holy Grail" of the Premier League title but by the club's supporters.

The Anfield club have not won the title since 1990 but went back to the top with a 2-0 win in Cardiff. They are two points clear of Manchester City.

"If you are only motivated to win the Holy Grail then something is wrong with you," said Klopp.

"We want to win football games because we enjoy the ride with the fans."

Second-half goals from Georginio Wijnaldum and James Milner gave Klopp's side a deserved win in south Wales that took them to their highest-ever Premier League points total of 88.

City can go back top if they beat rivals Manchester United on Wednesday.

Liverpool's best Premier League seasons Points Season Final position Top scorer Manager * season ongoing 88* 2018-19 N/A Mo Salah (23)* Jurgen Klopp 86 2008-09 2nd Steven Gerrard (24) Rafael Benitez 84 2013-14 2nd Luis Suarez (31) Brendan Rodgers 82 2005-06 3rd Steven Gerrard (23) Rafael Benitez 80 2001-02 2nd Michael Owen (29) Gerard Houllier 76 2007-08 4th Fernando Torres (33) Rafael Benitez 76 2016-17 4th Philippe Coutinho (14) Jurgen Klopp 75 2017-18 4th Mo Salah (44) Jurgen Klopp

Klopp said: "In the end we will see how many points we have and then we get what we get.

"We are motivated to play for this club. We have no influence on the other games, it is how it is. Our next game is against Huddersfield, which will be difficult again for different reasons.

"Some people up in Liverpool might ask us if we are thinking about Barcelona in the Champions League semi-finals, we will be completely focused on Huddersfield.

"On Wednesday there is a game as well. When we played Manchester United they were in a much better moment than they are now and that was 0-0."

Klopp was unhappy - as was counterpart Neil Warnock - that Cardiff had not watered the pitch during the game, but said that his side had prepared for it.

"The ball didn't roll like normal. Everybody saw it," he said. "It doesn't make football easy when the pitch is dry.

"It makes it dangerous as well because of injuries.

"Dry pitches are dangerous for players injury-wise. I don't know exactly why the pitch was dry - but we were prepared.

"We trained yesterday for one hour and 10 minutes on a bone-dry pitch just to get used to it."