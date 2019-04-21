Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer apologises to fans after Everton thrashing

Media playback is not supported on this device 'Nowhere near good enough' - Solskjaer apologises to Man Utd fans

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has apologised to the club's fans for their abject performance in Sunday's 4-0 loss to Everton.

United have lost six of their past eight games in all competitions and are sixth in the Premier League.

"From the first whistle, everything went wrong," Solskjaer told Sky Sports.

"I just want to apologise to the fans. They're the only people with the badge on today who can hold their head high, because we can't."

Goals from Richarlison, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Luca Digne and Theo Walcott handed United their biggest defeat of the season in a game where the visitors did not register their first shot on target until the 86th minute.

United are next in action against local rivals Manchester City on Wednesday.

"We just didn't perform. That was not worthy of a Manchester United team," said the Norwegian, who was appointed permanent manager in March.

"We hold our hands up and apologise to everyone associated with the club. We have a perfect chance to make amends on Wednesday."

