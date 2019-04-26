Burnley v Manchester City

Jeff Hendrick scored as Burnley drew 2-2 at Chelsea on Monday - a result which virtually guaranteed their survival

TEAM NEWS

Burnley have reported no new injury concerns and could name the same team for a fourth straight match.

Peter Crouch, Steven Defour and Aaron Lennon remain out, while Phil Bardsley is doubtful with a gashed leg that has sidelined him for the last three games.

Manchester City will assess Fernandinho, who was forced off against Manchester United with a knee problem.

City will hope that fellow midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, who suffered a knock in Wednesday's derby, is available.

Kevin de Bruyne remains out with a muscle injury.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Guymowbray: Under normal circumstances, Manchester City beat Burnley. They already have twice this season with ease.

Now, it comes down to pressure and how it is handled by those aiming to become the first team to retain the Premier League title for a decade.

Actually, what am I talking about?! This is a team that has won 11 in a row, trading blow for blow with equally impressive Liverpool.

We talk about the pressure, whilst it seems they just play their game.

Burnley have shown that they shrug stress aside well too, upping their game after a dip to pull away from relegation trouble.

As at Chelsea, they'll work tirelessly and make life very difficult indeed for City. More than Manchester United did? Yes. Highly likely.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Burnley manager Sean Dyche: "We've not just fought our way out of trouble, we've scored more goals than most other teams in doing so. The main thing for me has been the consistency in our performances.

"Manchester City are a top side. We want to take on the game and at least prove that we can challenge with the elite teams.

"The top six are miles ahead, but we are looking forward to it, especially in front of our own fans."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

The Clarets held City here last season but I just don't see it happening again.

The only way they might get some joy is if they can get City involved in a really tough, physical game, which would suit the home side far more.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester City are unbeaten in their last seven league and cup games against Burnley, winning six of those matches.

City have only won one of their past three games at Turf Moor (D1, L1), and have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their four Premier League matches there.

The champions have beaten Burnley 5-0 twice this season in all competitions - no team has ever scored five goals against the same opponent three times in a single season in English league history.

Seventeen of City's last 22 league and cup goals against Burnley have come in the second half of matches, including eight of 10 this season.

Burnley

Burnley have beaten the reigning champions once in each of their previous four Premier League seasons, and have won 44% of their games against the title holders (W4, D1, L4).

The Clarets are hoping to win three consecutive home league fixtures for the first time since a five-match streak in December 2016 and January 2017.

Burnley's win against Tottenham in February is their only victory in 15 Premier League home games against sides from the established top six (D2, L12).

They have conceded 62 league goals in 2018-19, compared to 39 last term - only the bottom three have worse records this season prior to the latest round of matches.

Ashley Barnes has scored 11 Premier League goals for Burnley this season, one short of an outright record for the Clarets.

Manchester City