Manchester United v Chelsea

Ross Barkley's stoppage-time equaliser earned Chelsea a 2-2 draw with Manchester United in October's reverse fixture

TEAM NEWS

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera could return after missing six games with a hamstring injury.

Phil Jones and Scott McTominay missed out in midweek and are doubtful for Sunday's game, but David de Gea will keep his place despite recent errors.

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is likely to be out for six months after rupturing his Achilles against Burnley.

N'Golo Kante could be fit despite being forced off against the Clarets because of a rib injury.

Antonio Rudiger missed that game with a knee injury but may return on Sunday.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Wilsonfooty: The 'race' for fourth place - I'm pretty certain Spurs will finish third - is increasingly looking like one of those parents' egg and spoon events at a school sports day: a motley bunch of out-of-shape shufflers and stumblers dropping their prize every few steps as they creak, hobble and huff towards the finish line like half-broken old wind-up toys.

If Manchester United lose they will certainly not be troubling the Champions League schedulers next season, and what then for Ole Gunnnar Solskjaer's hopes of attracting the kind of talent required at Old Trafford's crumbling edifice?

At Stamford Bridge, Maurizio Sarri was sent off in Monday's draw with Burnley and he could well be sent packing by the club's hierarchy in the summer. Perhaps fourth place and the Europa League could save him? Perhaps.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on David de Gea's form: "I trust David. He's, for me, been the best player United have had for the last six, seven years.

"He's been absolutely outstanding. Going through tough patches is just part of a footballer's career. David will be fine, no worries."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

We saw a reaction against Manchester City after the awful performance against Everton, but if you look through Manchester United's team they have got some very ordinary players.

Chelsea arguably need all three points too, especially after they were held by Burnley on Monday. Their frustration in that game was obvious, and I think they might find this match is little bit more open.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester United can win three consecutive top-flight home games against Chelsea for the first time since 1957.

The Londoners have won 18 Premier League matches against United, more than any other side has managed.

Chelsea's six Premier League wins at Old Trafford have come under six different bosses, with five of those victories being the manager's first league game there with the Blues.

Manchester United

United have lost seven of their past nine competitive games for the first time since September to October 1962. That sequence ended on the weekend the Cuban Missile Crisis was resolved.

They could lose back-to-back Premier League home matches for just the fifth time. It last happened in March 2014, during David Moyes' tenure.

The Red Devils have failed to score in their last three fixtures - they have not gone four matches without a goal since October to November 1992.

Manchester United have played 527 minutes in all competitions since their last goal from open play, scored by Scott McTominay against Wolves.

They have gone 12 matches in all competitions without a clean sheet, the club's longest run since a 16-game streak in 1970.

Chelsea