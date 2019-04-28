Match ends, Birmingham City Women 2, Liverpool Women 0.
Women's Super League: Birmingham City Women 2-0 Liverpool Women
England striker Ellen White scored two first-half goals as Birmingham City beat Liverpool at St Andrew's to climb to third in the Women's Super League.
Her opener was a close-range poacher's effort after Charlie Wellings' shot came back off the post and her second a brave header, having pipped goalkeeper Fran Kitching to a lofted through-ball.
Courtney Sweetman-Kirk put Liverpool's best chance wide from inside the box.
Birmingham's win takes them above Chelsea, while Liverpool stay eighth.
There is just one round of WSL fixtures to go, but Chelsea - who were beaten in the semi-finals of the Champions League on Sunday - have a game in hand.
Birmingham end the season away at Yeovil, while Liverpool's final match is a Merseyside derby with Everton.
Line-ups
B'ham City Women
- 29Hampton
- 3Sargeant
- 23ScottSubstituted forHarropat 80'minutes
- 25Mannion
- 37Staniforth
- 4Ladd
- 8Mayling
- 7ArthurSubstituted forScofieldat 87'minutes
- 20WalkerSubstituted forFollisat 66'minutes
- 15Wellings
- 9White
Substitutes
- 1Brooks
- 2Williams
- 6Harrop
- 11Quinn
- 13Ewers
- 14Follis
- 18Scofield
Liverpool Women
- 18Kitching
- 3Robe
- 5Fahey
- 6Bradley
- 23Purfield
- 8Coombs
- 19RodgersBooked at 88mins
- 10Murray
- 11DanielsSubstituted forCharlesat 45'minutes
- 9Sweetman-KirkSubstituted forHodsonat 83'minutes
- 20BabajideSubstituted forLittleat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Preuss
- 12Little
- 17Charles
- 21Kearns
- 36Hodson
- Referee:
- Abigail Bryne
- Attendance:
- 1,545
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Birmingham City Women 2, Liverpool Women 0.
Attempt missed. Hayley Ladd (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Ellen White (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Amy Rodgers (Liverpool Women).
Attempt saved. Charlie Wellings (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Amy Rodgers (Liverpool Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Lucy Staniforth (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Amy Rodgers (Liverpool Women).
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City Women. Connie Scofield replaces Chloe Arthur.
Corner, Birmingham City Women. Conceded by Frances Kitching.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool Women. Leandra Little replaces Rinsola Babajide.
Attempt saved. Ellen White (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool Women. Ashley Hodson replaces Courtney Sweetman-Kirk.
Hayley Ladd (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Laura Coombs (Liverpool Women).
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City Women. Kerys Harrop replaces Harriet Scott.
Foul by Lucy Staniforth (Birmingham City Women).
Niamh Charles (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Lucy Staniforth (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Amy Rodgers (Liverpool Women).
Attempt missed. Rinsola Babajide (Liverpool Women) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the right.
Lucy Staniforth (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Amy Rodgers (Liverpool Women).
Attempt missed. Christie Murray (Liverpool Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Foul by Harriet Scott (Birmingham City Women).
Courtney Sweetman-Kirk (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Courtney Sweetman-Kirk (Liverpool Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City Women. Emma Follis replaces Claudia Walker.
Corner, Birmingham City Women. Conceded by Niamh Fahey.
Harriet Scott (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Laura Coombs (Liverpool Women).
Attempt missed. Courtney Sweetman-Kirk (Liverpool Women) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.
Chloe Arthur (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Rinsola Babajide (Liverpool Women).
Corner, Birmingham City Women. Conceded by Sophie Bradley.
Attempt saved. Hayley Ladd (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Charlie Wellings (Birmingham City Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Rinsola Babajide (Liverpool Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Lucy Staniforth (Birmingham City Women).