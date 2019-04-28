Women's Super League: Birmingham City Women 2-0 Liverpool Women

England striker Ellen White has scored six goals for Birmingham City in the WSL this season

England striker Ellen White scored two first-half goals as Birmingham City beat Liverpool at St Andrew's to climb to third in the Women's Super League.

Her opener was a close-range poacher's effort after Charlie Wellings' shot came back off the post and her second a brave header, having pipped goalkeeper Fran Kitching to a lofted through-ball.

Courtney Sweetman-Kirk put Liverpool's best chance wide from inside the box.

Birmingham's win takes them above Chelsea, while Liverpool stay eighth.

There is just one round of WSL fixtures to go, but Chelsea - who were beaten in the semi-finals of the Champions League on Sunday - have a game in hand.

Birmingham end the season away at Yeovil, while Liverpool's final match is a Merseyside derby with Everton.