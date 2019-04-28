Women's Super League: Manchester City 2-1 Yeovil Town

Lauren Hemp scored a second-half winner

Lauren Hemp's second-half header saw Manchester City fight back to beat Yeovil Town at the Academy Stadium.

But the result was not enough to take the title race to the final day after Arsenal's 4-0 win at Brighton.

Yeovil took the lead inside the opening 25 seconds through Olivia Fergusson but City levelled through Nikita Parris' penalty after Hemp was brought down.

Parris then turned provider after half-time, standing up a cross into the six-yard box for Hemp to head home.

It secured a 14th victory of the season for Nick Cushing's unbeaten second-placed side, while already-relegated bottom side Yeovil slipped to their 15th defeat.

Manchester City's Lauren Hemp: "I'm really pleased to have got the goal to secure the win but, overall, we need to be better technically and tactically if we are to go into the cup final next week with a strong performance.

"The support from the fans has been massive and will be, especially, next week.

"Hearing them in the background gives us confidence to keep going and get that goal, and get the final result we needed."

Yeovil goalkeeper Megan Walsh: "It was just one of those games. We had quite a few chances but Manchester City are quite a dominating team.

"We managed to limit them to two main chances, and it was just the one penalty and one unfortunate bit of defending that did it for us.

"We are proud of our start. We knew that sometimes maybe we don't start that quickly, so we knew we had to go right from the start and we did, and got what we wanted.

"I'm proud of the team, especially coming after the 5-0 defeat at Reading [on 17 April] when we weren't at our best."