Women's Super League: Manchester City 2-1 Yeovil Town
Lauren Hemp's second-half header saw Manchester City fight back to beat Yeovil Town at the Academy Stadium.
But the result was not enough to take the title race to the final day after Arsenal's 4-0 win at Brighton.
Yeovil took the lead inside the opening 25 seconds through Olivia Fergusson but City levelled through Nikita Parris' penalty after Hemp was brought down.
Parris then turned provider after half-time, standing up a cross into the six-yard box for Hemp to head home.
It secured a 14th victory of the season for Nick Cushing's unbeaten second-placed side, while already-relegated bottom side Yeovil slipped to their 15th defeat.
Manchester City's Lauren Hemp: "I'm really pleased to have got the goal to secure the win but, overall, we need to be better technically and tactically if we are to go into the cup final next week with a strong performance.
"The support from the fans has been massive and will be, especially, next week.
"Hearing them in the background gives us confidence to keep going and get that goal, and get the final result we needed."
Yeovil goalkeeper Megan Walsh: "It was just one of those games. We had quite a few chances but Manchester City are quite a dominating team.
"We managed to limit them to two main chances, and it was just the one penalty and one unfortunate bit of defending that did it for us.
"We are proud of our start. We knew that sometimes maybe we don't start that quickly, so we knew we had to go right from the start and we did, and got what we wanted.
"I'm proud of the team, especially coming after the 5-0 defeat at Reading [on 17 April] when we weren't at our best."
Line-ups
Man City Women
- 26Roebuck
- 20Campbell
- 4Bonner
- 6Houghton
- 23McManusSubstituted forMorganat 66'minutes
- 22EmslieSubstituted forWeirat 58'minutes
- 24Walsh
- 12Stanway
- 9BremerSubstituted forWullaertat 59'minutes
- 15Hemp
- 17Parris
Substitutes
- 1Bardsley
- 3Stokes
- 11Beckie
- 13Stenson
- 14Morgan
- 19Weir
- 25Wullaert
Yeovil Town Ladies
- 1Walsh
- 25McLauchlan
- 6Short
- 15BuxtonSubstituted forHeathersonat 56'minutes
- 3Alexander
- 16Evans
- 4SymeSubstituted forTaylorat 83'minutes
- 8Horwood
- 12Mason
- 14DonovanSubstituted forFischerat 69'minutes
- 7Fergusson
Substitutes
- 2Goddard
- 5Cousins
- 9Heatherson
- 17Fischer
- 23Howard
- 26Bloomfield
- 27Taylor
- Referee:
- Richard Aspinall
- Attendance:
- 1,369
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home14
- Away4
- Corners
- Home12
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Manchester City Women 2, Yeovil Town Ladies 1.
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Megan Alexander.
Attempt missed. Georgia Evans (Yeovil Town Ladies) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Megan Alexander (Yeovil Town Ladies) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Gemma Bonner (Manchester City Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Charlie Taylor.
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Rachel McLauchlan.
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Megan Walsh.
Attempt saved. Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Caroline Weir (Manchester City Women).
Rachel McLauchlan (Yeovil Town Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Yeovil Town Ladies. Charlie Taylor replaces Emily Syme.
Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Emily Syme (Yeovil Town Ladies).
Gemma Bonner (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Emily Syme (Yeovil Town Ladies).
Attempt saved. Stephanie Houghton (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rachel McLauchlan (Yeovil Town Ladies).
Attempt saved. Tessa Wullaert (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Olivia Fergusson (Yeovil Town Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rachel McLauchlan (Yeovil Town Ladies).
Corner, Yeovil Town Ladies. Conceded by Gemma Bonner.
Foul by Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women).
Monique Fischer (Yeovil Town Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Nikita Parris (Manchester City Women) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Yeovil Town Ladies. Monique Fischer replaces Emily Donovan.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City Women. Esme Morgan replaces Abbie McManus.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester City Women 2, Yeovil Town Ladies 1. Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Nikita Parris with a cross.
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Rachel McLauchlan.
Attempt saved. Nikita Parris (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Rachel McLauchlan.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City Women. Tessa Wullaert replaces Pauline Bremer.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City Women. Caroline Weir replaces Claire Emslie.
Substitution
Substitution, Yeovil Town Ladies. Ann-Marie Heatherson replaces Charlotte Buxton.
Attempt saved. Gemma Bonner (Manchester City Women) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Megan Alexander.