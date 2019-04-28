The FA Women's Super League
Bristol City Women1West Ham Women2

Women's Super League: Bristol City Women 1-2 West Ham United Women

Jane Ross
Jane Ross is expected to be part of Scotland's squad at this summer's World Cup

Women's FA Cup finalists West Ham United will go to Wembley next Saturday on the back of a victory after they struck late to win at Bristol City.

After a goalless first half, Heather Payne turned in Abi Harrison's excellent cross for the hosts' opener.

But Leanne Keirnan's turn and shot saw the Hammers draw level, before Scotland striker Jane Ross' header won the game in the final minute of normal time.

West Ham stay seventh, but move within two points of the sixth-placed Robins.

Line-ups

Bristol City Women

  • 1Baggaley
  • 12Allen
  • 5Brown
  • 3Evans
  • 7Pattinson
  • 8Humphrey
  • 20Biesmans
  • 10RutherfordSubstituted forRobinsonat 85'minutes
  • 14Graham
  • 17AyaneSubstituted forPayneat 59'minutes
  • 15Harrison

Substitutes

  • 6Kerkdijk
  • 13Cummings
  • 16Payne
  • 18Wilson
  • 23Robinson
  • 27Woolley

West Ham Women

  • 1Spencer
  • 3Simon
  • 14Sampson
  • 4Hendrix
  • 11Rafferty
  • 7Lehmann
  • 15Visalli
  • 2Percival
  • 19Leon
  • 8KiernanSubstituted forKmitaat 83'minutes
  • 9Ross

Substitutes

  • 5Flaherty
  • 16Kmita
Referee:
Richard Hulme
Attendance:
602

Match Stats

Home TeamBristol City WomenAway TeamWest Ham Women
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home9
Away15
Shots on Target
Home5
Away5
Corners
Home1
Away4
Fouls
Home9
Away8

Live Text

Match ends, Bristol City Women FC 1, West Ham United Women FC 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Bristol City Women FC 1, West Ham United Women FC 2.

Foul by Poppy Pattinson (Bristol City Women FC).

Alisha Lehmann (West Ham United Women FC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Katie Robinson (Bristol City Women FC).

Erin Simon (West Ham United Women FC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Bristol City Women FC 1, West Ham United Women FC 2. Jane Ross (West Ham United Women FC) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Brianna Visalli.

Attempt missed. Heather Payne (Bristol City Women FC) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Carla Humphrey (Bristol City Women FC) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Bristol City Women FC. Katie Robinson replaces Ella Rutherford.

Attempt missed. Jane Ross (West Ham United Women FC) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Foul by Heather Payne (Bristol City Women FC).

Erin Simon (West Ham United Women FC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, West Ham United Women FC. Rosie Kmita replaces Leanne Kiernan.

Attempt missed. Ella Rutherford (Bristol City Women FC) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Attempt saved. Ella Rutherford (Bristol City Women FC) left footed shot from long range on the right is saved in the centre of the goal.

Flo Allen (Bristol City Women FC) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Adriana Leon (West Ham United Women FC).

Foul by Abigail Harrison (Bristol City Women FC).

Ria Percival (West Ham United Women FC) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Lucy Graham (Bristol City Women FC) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Alisha Lehmann (West Ham United Women FC).

Goal!

Goal! Bristol City Women FC 1, West Ham United Women FC 1. Leanne Kiernan (West Ham United Women FC) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

Attempt saved. Carla Humphrey (Bristol City Women FC) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Carla Humphrey (Bristol City Women FC) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ria Percival (West Ham United Women FC).

Attempt saved. Carla Humphrey (Bristol City Women FC) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Abigail Harrison (Bristol City Women FC) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Brooke Hendrix (West Ham United Women FC).

Goal!

Goal! Bristol City Women FC 1, West Ham United Women FC 0. Heather Payne (Bristol City Women FC) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Abigail Harrison.

Substitution

Substitution, Bristol City Women FC. Heather Payne replaces Rosella Ayane.

Attempt saved. Leanne Kiernan (West Ham United Women FC) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, West Ham United Women FC. Conceded by Gemma Evans.

Foul by Rosella Ayane (Bristol City Women FC).

Ria Percival (West Ham United Women FC) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Ria Percival (West Ham United Women FC) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Attempt saved. Leanne Kiernan (West Ham United Women FC) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Second Half

Second Half begins Bristol City Women FC 0, West Ham United Women FC 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Bristol City Women FC 0, West Ham United Women FC 0.

Attempt blocked. Adriana Leon (West Ham United Women FC) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women19170269135651
2Man City Women19145053163747
3B'ham City Women19121627171037
4Chelsea Women18106235122336
5Reading Women198383127427
6Bristol City Women207491734-1725
7West Ham Women1972102533-823
8Liverpool Women1961121837-1919
9Brighton Women1934121238-2613
10Everton Ladies1933131435-2112
11Yeovil Town Ladies1821151150-39-3
View full The FA Women's Super League table

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you