Women's Super League: Everton Ladies 3-2 Reading Women
Second-from-bottom Everton got just their third win of the season as they beat Reading in the WSL.
Reading took an early lead when Remi Allen slotted home from close range.
The Toffees levelled six minutes before the break as Grace Moloney's goal kick landed at the feet of Inessa Kaagman who chipped Moloney from 20 yards.
Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah put Everton ahead with a fine individual effort and Simone Magill got the third before Fara Williams pulled one back for Reading.
The Toffees could still end the season third-from-bottom if they win their final game against rivals Liverpool and Brighton fail to beat West Ham.
Line-ups
Everton Ladies
- 1Levell
- 24Brownlie
- 5WormBooked at 86mins
- 20Finnigan
- 3Turner
- 12James
- 13StringerBooked at 89mins
- 8KaagmanSubstituted forBruinenbergat 90+4'minutes
- 10Magill
- 16CainSubstituted forHughesat 85'minutes
- 7Boye-Hlorkah
Substitutes
- 17Chance
- 22Bruinenberg
- 26Bryson
- 28Hughes
- 32Coan
Reading Women
- 1Moloney
- 16BaileySubstituted forDavisonat 80'minutes
- 5Bartrip
- 6PearceBooked at 53minsSubstituted forHowardat 68'minutes
- 3Pacheco
- 8Allen
- 4Williams
- 7Furness
- 18Moore
- 10BrutonSubstituted forFarrowat 66'minutes
- 11Harding
Substitutes
- 9Davison
- 14Farrow
- 17Estcourt
- 26Howard
- 27Laws
- 28Woodham
- Referee:
- Andrew Kitchen
- Attendance:
- 174
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Everton Ladies 3, Reading FC Women 2.
Attempt missed. Jade Moore (Reading FC Women) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Everton Ladies. Dominique Bruinenberg replaces Inessa Kaagman.
Sophie Howard (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Elise Hughes (Everton Ladies).
Attempt missed. Jade Moore (Reading FC Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Jade Moore (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Inessa Kaagman (Everton Ladies).
Booking
Abbey-Leigh Stringer (Everton Ladies) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jade Moore (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Abbey-Leigh Stringer (Everton Ladies).
Attempt missed. Remi Allen (Reading FC Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Booking
Siri Worm (Everton Ladies) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Gemma Davison (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Siri Worm (Everton Ladies).
Substitution
Substitution, Everton Ladies. Elise Hughes replaces Hannah Cain because of an injury.
Jade Moore (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Angharad James (Everton Ladies).
Substitution
Substitution, Reading FC Women. Gemma Davison replaces Jade Bailey.
Remi Allen (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Angharad James (Everton Ladies).
Corner, Reading FC Women. Conceded by Megan Finnigan.
Goal!
Goal! Everton Ladies 3, Reading FC Women 2. Fara Williams (Reading FC Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Millie Farrow.
Corner, Reading FC Women. Conceded by Megan Finnigan.
Corner, Everton Ladies. Conceded by Grace Moloney.
Attempt saved. Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah (Everton Ladies) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the top left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Reading FC Women. Sophie Howard replaces Kirsty Pearce.
Fara Williams (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Angharad James (Everton Ladies).
Attempt saved. Hannah Cain (Everton Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Reading FC Women. Millie Farrow replaces Lauren Bruton.
Goal!
Goal! Everton Ladies 3, Reading FC Women 1. Simone Magill (Everton Ladies) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Simone Magill (Everton Ladies) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Remi Allen (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Emma Brownlie (Everton Ladies).
Attempt missed. Fara Williams (Reading FC Women) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Hannah Cain (Everton Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Foul by Remi Allen (Reading FC Women).
Hannah Cain (Everton Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.