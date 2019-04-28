Women's Super League: Everton Ladies 3-2 Reading Women

Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah beat two players before blasting in from 25 yards to give Everton the lead

Second-from-bottom Everton got just their third win of the season as they beat Reading in the WSL.

Reading took an early lead when Remi Allen slotted home from close range.

The Toffees levelled six minutes before the break as Grace Moloney's goal kick landed at the feet of Inessa Kaagman who chipped Moloney from 20 yards.

Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah put Everton ahead with a fine individual effort and Simone Magill got the third before Fara Williams pulled one back for Reading.

The Toffees could still end the season third-from-bottom if they win their final game against rivals Liverpool and Brighton fail to beat West Ham.