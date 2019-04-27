Scottish Premiership
Rangers15:00Aberdeen
Venue: Ibrox Stadium

Rangers v Aberdeen

  • This will be the seventh meeting between Rangers and Aberdeen in all competitions in 2018-19; Rangers have only managed to win one of the previous six (D2 L3), losing both previous such matches at Ibrox.
  • The Dons have only won one of their past seven league matches against Rangers (D2 L4), however that was their last such match at Ibrox in December 2018.
  • There have been five red cards in the six meetings between Rangers and Aberdeen in all competitions this season (3x Rangers, 2x Aberdeen). Indeed, since Rangers' promotion to the Scottish Premiership in 2016, this league fixture has featured 10 red cards, more than any other match-up in the competition since 2016-17.
  • Rangers have only lost twice in their 26 games at Ibrox in all competitions under Steven Gerrard (W17 D7) - both defeats have been to Aberdeen, first in the league in December 2018 and most recently in the Scottish Cup in March.
  • The Dons have won eight of their past 10 away league outings (D1 L1) and have earned more points away from home (33) than any side in the Scottish top flight this season.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic35256472175581
2Rangers34209576255169
3Aberdeen34187953371661
4Kilmarnock351610946301658
5Hibernian341411949341553
6Hearts34155143944-550
7St Johnstone35146153545-1048
8Motherwell35145164251-947
9Livingston351110143939043
10Hamilton3576222573-4827
11St Mirren3567222863-3525
12Dundee3546252874-4618
View full Scottish Premiership table

