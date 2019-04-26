Scottish Premiership
Hibernian12:15Hearts
Venue: Easter Road Stadium

Hibernian v Heart of Midlothian

  • Hibernian are looking to pick up back-to-back top-flight wins over Hearts for the first time since May 2009 under Mixu Paatelainen, having beaten them 2-1 at Tynecastle Park at the start of this month.
  • Hearts, 1-0 winners in their last league visit to Easter Road in December 2018, have not won back-to-back trips there in the top flight since November 2010 when Jim Jefferies was in charge.
  • Hibs are unbeaten under new head coach Paul Heckingbottom in the league (P9 W6 D3 L0), with no side picking up more points in the Scottish Premiership than Hibs since he took over in February (21, level with Celtic).
  • Hearts have lost all three of their league games this April; they last lost four league matches in a single calendar month in May 2017 under Ian Cathro. All four of their league matches this month will have been against either Rangers (two) or Hibernian (two).
  • Marc McNulty has been directly involved in 10 of Hibs' past 14 league goals.

Sunday 28th April 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic34246471175478
2Rangers34209576255169
3Aberdeen34187953371661
4Kilmarnock341610846291758
5Hibernian341411949341553
6Hearts34155143944-550
7St Johnstone34145153444-1047
8Motherwell34135163848-1044
9Livingston34119143636042
10Hamilton3475222270-4826
11St Mirren3466222762-3524
12Dundee3446242570-4518
