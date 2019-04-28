League One
Coventry1Shrewsbury0

Coventry City v Shrewsbury Town

Line-ups

Coventry

  • 1Burge
  • 17Sterling
  • 5Davies
  • 15Hyam
  • 3Mason
  • 6Kelly
  • 26Shipley
  • 23Thomas
  • 24Enobakhare
  • 11Hiwula-Mayifuila
  • 21Bakayoko

Substitutes

  • 4Willis
  • 10Chaplin
  • 12Brown
  • 19Ponticelli
  • 25Westbrooke
  • 33Addai
  • 44Wakefield

Shrewsbury

  • 1Mitchell
  • 2Williams
  • 22Waterfall
  • 6Beckles
  • 13Bolton
  • 42GrantBooked at 29mins
  • 28Laurent
  • 23Golbourne
  • 8Docherty
  • 11Campbell
  • 18Gilliead

Substitutes

  • 5Sadler
  • 12Okenabirhie
  • 16Vincelot
  • 17Smith
  • 30Charles-Cook
  • 50Payne
Referee:
Alan Young

Match Stats

Home TeamCoventryAway TeamShrewsbury
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home2
Away4
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home4
Away8

Live Text

Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Luke Waterfall.

Bright Enobakhare (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Josh Laurent (Shrewsbury Town).

Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Dominic Hyam.

Attempt blocked. Tyrese Campbell (Shrewsbury Town) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Josh Laurent (Shrewsbury Town) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Brandon Mason.

Brandon Mason (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Josh Laurent (Shrewsbury Town).

Attempt saved. Tyrese Campbell (Shrewsbury Town) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt blocked. Jordan Shipley (Coventry City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Anthony Grant (Shrewsbury Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Bright Enobakhare (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Anthony Grant (Shrewsbury Town).

Luke Thomas (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Josh Laurent (Shrewsbury Town).

Foul by Omar Beckles (Shrewsbury Town).

Luke Thomas (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Tyrese Campbell (Shrewsbury Town) because of an injury.

Foul by Liam Kelly (Coventry City).

Alex Gilliead (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dujon Sterling (Coventry City).

Alex Gilliead (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Dominic Hyam (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Tyrese Campbell (Shrewsbury Town).

Bright Enobakhare (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Josh Laurent (Shrewsbury Town).

Foul by Brandon Mason (Coventry City).

James Bolton (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Goal!

Goal! Coventry City 1, Shrewsbury Town 0. Jordan Shipley (Coventry City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Alex Gilliead (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Ro-Shaun Williams (Shrewsbury Town) because of an injury.

Ro-Shaun Williams (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Bright Enobakhare (Coventry City).

Foul by Anthony Grant (Shrewsbury Town).

Jordy Hiwula-Mayifuila (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luton452613687414691
2Barnsley452613679374291
3Portsmouth442512780473387
4Sunderland442219378433585
5Charlton4525101069402985
6Doncaster4519131374581670
7Coventry451910165451367
8Peterborough441812146559666
9Burton4517121665541163
10Blackpool451517135049162
11Oxford Utd451515155761-460
12Fleetwood441513165650658
13Accrington451412195066-1654
14Rochdale45159215483-2954
15Gillingham451410215872-1452
16Bristol Rovers451215184549-451
17Shrewsbury451214195059-950
18Wycombe451311215467-1350
19Wimbledon451310224263-2149
20Southend45138245367-1447
21Plymouth451211225378-2547
22Walsall451210234971-2246
23Scunthorpe451210235180-2946
24Bradford45117274977-2840
View full League One table

