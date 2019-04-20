League One: Dumbarton and Stranraer seal safety with two games to spare

Manager Jim Duffy has steered Dumbarton to League One survival

Dumbarton and Stranraer secured safety in Scottish League One on Saturday as they moved seven points clear of the bottom two with two games left.

Dumbarton extended their unbeaten run to four games with a 3-0 home win over East Fife thanks to goals from Craig Barr, Dom Thomas and Calum Gallagher.

Stranraer sealed a third straight victory as they beat second-bottom Brechin City 3-0.

Mark Lamont, Ali McCann and Cameron Elliott netted for the hosts.

Forfar Athletic secured a first away win since January and moved up to second with a 3-0 victory at bottom club Stenhousemuir.

Dale Hilson, Adam Eckersley and a John Baird penalty ensured Forfar leapfrogged Raith Rovers, who face champions Arbroath on Sunday.

Montrose look well placed to take part in the promotion play-offs after opening a five-point gap on fifth place with a 2-1 home triumph against Airdrie, who can no longer break into the top four.

Terry Masson's strike proved the winner for Montrose.