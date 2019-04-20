Kilmarnock 0-1 Aberdeen: Steven McLean should not referee Kilmarnock games - Steve Clarke

Media playback is not supported on this device 'Steven McLean shouldn't referee Kilmarnock games'

Steven McLean should no longer referee Kilmarnock matches because he cannot handle "the burden" of overseeing his father's former club, says Rugby Park manager Steve Clarke.

Three Kilmarnock players were sent off in Aberdeen's 1-0 victory.

That prompted Clarke to say it was the "worst refereeing performance I've ever seen in my career".

"Since I've been here, he's always seemed to struggle with Kilmarnock games," said Clarke.

"Maybe, or definitely, that's because his father was a player here for so many years. Whether he feels the pressure of that, it seems to affect his performance.

"I have mentioned privately that maybe Steven shouldn't referee Kilmarnock games just to take that burden, that extra pressure, off him. Now I'm saying it publicly.

"I think it would be better for Steven as a referee and for Kilmarnock as club."

Stuart McLean played as a full-back for Killie from 1974-1990 amassing over 500 games in all competitions.

Following a bad-tempered match, Clarke went on to say that Kilmarnock would appeal against two of the three red cards.

"Kirk Broadfoot made a genuine attempt to go for the ball," he said. "He went with no violence, no malice, it was a genuine attempt to play the ball. We'll appeal that one.

"Stuart Findlay was a second yellow. I've no problem with that.

"The Rory MacKenzie one, the referee didn't see. So I'm assuming the guy that was standing next to me (fourth official), 50 yards away from the incident, gave it. From where I was standing you couldn't see what happened. Maybe they have to explain that one as well. We'll definitely appeal Rory's."

Scott McKenna headed in the only goal as the Dons leapfrogged the Ayrshire side into third place in the Premiership.

"Aberdeen came to do a specific job," said Clarke. "They were looking to score off set-plays, they had a lot of big boys in their team and that's what they did.

"Congratulations to Aberdeen but that's the worst refereeing performance I've ever seen in my career. I told the referee after the game. I shook his hand and told him he was number one."