Dutch Eredivisie
FC Groningen0Ajax1

Groningen 0-1 Ajax: Klaas-Jan Huntelaar sent off after scoring winner

Klaas-Jan Huntelaar, Ajax
Klaas-Jan Huntelaar has now scored 20 goals for Ajax in all competitions this season

Klaas-Jan Huntelaar scored a late winner and was sent off as Eredivisie leaders Ajax edged to victory at Groningen.

The former Netherlands international broke the deadlock with a clinical finish 12 minutes from time.

But the striker, 35, was dismissed just six minutes later for a second bookable offence.

The win lifts Erik ten Hag's team three points clear of second-placed PSV Eindhoven, who play on Sunday.

Ajax have now scored 156 goals in all competitions this season, an all-time club record in a single campaign.

Huntelaar's goal was his 104th for Ajax in the Eredivisie - one more than Dennis Bergkamp managed for the club between 1986 and 1993.

The four-time European champions face Tottenham in the Champions League semi-finals next month.

Line-ups

FC Groningen

  • 1Padt
  • 42Zeefuik
  • 4te Wierik
  • 24ChabotBooked at 76mins
  • 29HandwerkerSubstituted forBrunsat 81'minutes
  • 7Doan
  • 6ReisBooked at 75mins
  • 5MemisevicBooked at 73mins
  • 8Bel HassaniSubstituted forEl Hankouriat 68'minutes
  • 19GladonBooked at 28mins
  • 9Sierhuis

Substitutes

  • 11Pohl
  • 12Kramer
  • 14El Hankouri
  • 15Bruns
  • 16Begois
  • 17Itakura
  • 20Absalem
  • 23Hrustic
  • 31Hoekstra
  • 36van de Looi
  • 58van Kaam

Ajax

  • 24Onana
  • 3VeltmanBooked at 73mins
  • 4de Ligt
  • 17Blind
  • 31Tagliafico
  • 20SchöneSubstituted forHuntelaarat 59'minutesBooked at 84mins
  • 6van de Beek
  • 21de Jong
  • 22ZiyechSubstituted forKristensenat 90'minutes
  • 10Tadic
  • 7NeresSubstituted forDolbergat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Kristensen
  • 8Sinkgraven
  • 9Huntelaar
  • 16Magallán
  • 19Labyad
  • 25Dolberg
  • 26Lamprou
  • 28Semedo Varela
  • 30de Wit
  • 40Ekkelenkamp
Referee:
Dennis Higler
Attendance:
22,288

Match Stats

Home TeamFC GroningenAway TeamAjax
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home12
Away16
Shots on Target
Home2
Away5
Corners
Home4
Away6
Fouls
Home12
Away7

Live Text

Match ends, FC Groningen 0, Ajax 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, FC Groningen 0, Ajax 1.

Attempt blocked. Paul Gladon (FC Groningen) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Ajax. Rasmus Kristensen replaces Hakim Ziyech.

Attempt missed. Kaj Sierhuis (FC Groningen) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is too high. Assisted by Jeffrey Chabot.

Attempt saved. Paul Gladon (FC Groningen) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Deyovaisio Zeefuik with a cross.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Samir Memisevic (FC Groningen) because of an injury.

Dismissal

Second yellow card to Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Ajax) for a bad foul.

Foul by Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Ajax).

Samir Memisevic (FC Groningen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Kaj Sierhuis (FC Groningen) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ritsu Doan.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Groningen. Thomas Bruns replaces Tim Handwerker.

Booking

Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Ajax) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.

Goal!

Goal! FC Groningen 0, Ajax 1. Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Ajax) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.

Attempt missed. Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner from a direct free kick.

Substitution

Substitution, Ajax. Kasper Dolberg replaces David Neres.

Booking

Jeffrey Chabot (FC Groningen) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Dusan Tadic (Ajax) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jeffrey Chabot (FC Groningen).

Booking

Ludovit Reis (FC Groningen) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ludovit Reis (FC Groningen).

Booking

Joël Veltman (Ajax) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Samir Memisevic (FC Groningen) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Joël Veltman (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Samir Memisevic (FC Groningen).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Mike te Wierik (FC Groningen) because of an injury.

Foul by Dusan Tadic (Ajax).

Ritsu Doan (FC Groningen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Ajax).

Samir Memisevic (FC Groningen) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Groningen. Mo El Hankouri replaces Iliass Bel Hassani.

Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Tim Handwerker.

Attempt blocked. Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joël Veltman.

Attempt blocked. Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Dusan Tadic.

Offside, Ajax. Hakim Ziyech tries a through ball, but Klaas-Jan Huntelaar is caught offside.

Hand ball by Ludovit Reis (FC Groningen).

Attempt missed. Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Dusan Tadic.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 20th April 2019

  • FC GroningenFC Groningen0AjaxAjax1
  • FC EmmenFC Emmen2FC UtrechtFC Utrecht0
  • VitesseVitesse4PEC ZwollePEC Zwolle1
  • FeyenoordFeyenoord1AZ AlkmaarAZ Alkmaar1
  • VVV-VenloVVV-Venlo3De GraafschapDe Graafschap1

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax312524107287977
2PSV Eindhoven30235289236674
3Feyenoord31176866382857
4AZ Alkmaar31158859372253
5Heracles Almelo31153135558-348
6Vitesse311211859451447
7FC Utrecht31138105445947
8Willem II30134135359-643
9FC Groningen31126133437-342
10sc Heerenveen31910125967-837
11VVV-Venlo31107143956-1737
12ADO Den Haag3099124657-1136
13PEC Zwolle31105163951-1235
14FC Emmen3188153769-3232
15Fortuna Sittard3087154670-2431
16Excelsior3075183569-3426
17De Graafschap3175193564-2926
18NAC Breda3057182766-3922
View full Dutch Eredivisie table

