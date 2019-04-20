Groningen 0-1 Ajax: Klaas-Jan Huntelaar sent off after scoring winner

From the section

Klaas-Jan Huntelaar has now scored 20 goals for Ajax in all competitions this season

Klaas-Jan Huntelaar scored a late winner and was sent off as Eredivisie leaders Ajax edged to victory at Groningen.

The former Netherlands international broke the deadlock with a clinical finish 12 minutes from time.

But the striker, 35, was dismissed just six minutes later for a second bookable offence.

The win lifts Erik ten Hag's team three points clear of second-placed PSV Eindhoven, who play on Sunday.

Ajax have now scored 156 goals in all competitions this season, an all-time club record in a single campaign.

Huntelaar's goal was his 104th for Ajax in the Eredivisie - one more than Dennis Bergkamp managed for the club between 1986 and 1993.

The four-time European champions face Tottenham in the Champions League semi-finals next month.