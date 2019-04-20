Premier League stats: Terriers struggle, Antonio uses his head & Foxes fight back

Michail Antonio headed the opener for West Ham during their 2-2 draw with Leicester

Huddersfield's struggles at home continued as Watford enjoyed their best run on the road in 35 years.

Brighton were still not able to find the net but finally managed to keep a clean sheet away from home, while Wolves' dominance failed to show.

Michail Antonio has kept scoring with his head, Manchester City keep winning and Leicester keep fighting back as Harvey Barnes bagged a landmark goal.

It's the best stats from Saturday's games in the Premier League.