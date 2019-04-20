Premier League stats: Terriers struggle, Antonio uses his head & Foxes fight back
-
Premier League
Huddersfield's struggles at home continued as Watford enjoyed their best run on the road in 35 years.
Brighton were still not able to find the net but finally managed to keep a clean sheet away from home, while Wolves' dominance failed to show.
Michail Antonio has kept scoring with his head, Manchester City keep winning and Leicester keep fighting back as Harvey Barnes bagged a landmark goal.
It's the best stats from Saturday's games in the Premier League.
- Huddersfield's 2-1 defeat by Watford means they have lost 14 home Premier League games this season, a joint record in the competition's history with Sunderland in 2002-03 and 2005-06.
- The Terriers have lost 21 of their last 23 matches in all competitions, and 11 out of 12 games since boss Jan Siewert took charge.
- It was a sixth away win in the league for Watford, their most in a top-flight season since they won seven under Graham Taylor in 1983-84.
- Brighton's goalless draw at Wolves means they have failed to score in each of their last five league games, equalling their worst run since January 2016.
- However, it was only the Seagulls' second clean sheet on the road in the Premier League this campaign, with the other coming at Newcastle in October.
- Wolves have failed to score in both matches against Brighton this term, despite having 47 shots in total - the most against a single opponent without finding the net since Tottenham against West Ham in 2010-11 (51).
- Leicester's Harvey Barnes scored his first Premier League goal as the Foxes drew 2-2 at West Ham, and it was the 5,000th scored in the top four tiers of English football this season.
- It was also the 14th point Leicester have gained from a losing position, with only Liverpool (16) and West Ham (15) earning more this season.
- Michail Antonio's opener for the Hammers was his 25th Premier League goal, with 15 of them coming via his head. Of players with at least 25 goals in the competition, only John Terry (66%) has scored a higher percentage of headed goals.
- Manchester City's 1-0 victory over Tottenham means they have won 25 home games in all competitions this season, the most they have managed in a single campaign and the most by an English top-flight club since Manchester United won 26 in 2010-11.
- Tottenham have now lost five successive Premier League away games for the first time since May 2004, when they were beaten six times in a row on the road under David Pleat.