Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations: Guinea book World Cup place

Guinea beat Morocco 1-0 to reach the U-17 Nations Cup semi-finals and book a place at the U-17 World Cup in Brazil.

Substitute Momo Fanye Toure netted the vital goal at the Chamazi Stadium as Guinea beat Morocco 1-0 in the last Group B match to clinch the one remaining African spot for this year's global event in Brazil.

Guinea dominated the game from start to finish with Bah Algassime and Ahmed Tidiane Keita causing the Moroccan defenders all sorts of trouble.

Oussama Ait El Asri had a chance for Morocco, but his shot was well saved by Guinea's goalkeeper Sekou Camara.

All four semi-finalists from Tanzania also earn a place at the World Cup in Brazil later this year with Guinea joining Cameroon, Nigeria and Angola.

The second Group B match between Cameroon and Senegal ended 0-0 at the national Stadium.

The Senegal FA had lodged a complaint to the Confederation of African Football (Caf) on Friday, alleging that Guinea had used some over-aged players.

The outcome of the complaint is expected to be announced later on Sunday.

The semi-finals, to be played on 24 April, will feature Nigeria against Guinea, while Cameroon take on Angola.