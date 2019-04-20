Juventus seal eighth straight Italian title with point against Fiorentina

Juve's eighth straight Serie A title sets a new record among the top five European Leagues

Juventus clinched their eighth straight Italian Serie A league title - 35th in total - with victory over Fiorentina.

Massimiliano Allegri's side, who failed at the first attempt with a 2-1 loss at SPAL last week, needed only a point but went behind when Nikola Milenkovic fired in a sixth-minute opener.

Alex Sandro equalised with a brilliant flicked header in the 37th minute.

Victory was sealed after the break when German Pezzella diverted Cristiano Ronaldo's cross into his own net.

The Portuguese forward, who Juve signed from Real Madrid for £99.2m last summer, has now won league titles in England, Spain and Italy.

Juventus, knocked out of the Champions League by Ajax in midweek, have won every Italian league title since moving to the Allianz Stadium in 2011.

Earlier on Saturday, Juventus Women beat Verona retain their Serie A Women title.