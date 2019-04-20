Italian Serie A
Juventus2Fiorentina1

Juventus seal eighth straight Italian title with point against Fiorentina

Juventus players
Juve's eighth straight Serie A title sets a new record among the top five European Leagues

Juventus clinched their eighth straight Italian Serie A league title - 35th in total - with victory over Fiorentina.

Massimiliano Allegri's side, who failed at the first attempt with a 2-1 loss at SPAL last week, needed only a point but went behind when Nikola Milenkovic fired in a sixth-minute opener.

Alex Sandro equalised with a brilliant flicked header in the 37th minute.

Victory was sealed after the break when German Pezzella diverted Cristiano Ronaldo's cross into his own net.

The Portuguese forward, who Juve signed from Real Madrid for £99.2m last summer, has now won league titles in England, Spain and Italy.

Juventus, knocked out of the Champions League by Ajax in midweek, have won every Italian league title since moving to the Allianz Stadium in 2011.

Earlier on Saturday, Juventus Women beat Verona retain their Serie A Women title.

Line-ups

Juventus

  • 1Szczesny
  • 20Cavaco Cancelo
  • 24Rugani
  • 19Bonucci
  • 12Lobo Silva
  • 16Ju CuadradoSubstituted forDe Sciglioat 87'minutes
  • 23Can
  • 5PjanicSubstituted forBentancurat 65'minutes
  • 14Matuidi
  • 33BernardeschiSubstituted forKeanat 74'minutes
  • 7Cristiano Ronaldo

Substitutes

  • 2De Sciglio
  • 15Barzagli
  • 18Kean
  • 21Pinsoglio
  • 30Bentancur
  • 32Del Favero
  • 37Spinazzola
  • 40Mavididi
  • 41Nicolussi Caviglia

Fiorentina

  • 1Lafont
  • 4Milenkovic
  • 20Pezzella
  • 5Ceccherini
  • 16Hancko
  • 11MirallasSubstituted forFernandesat 80'minutes
  • 14Dabo
  • 17Veretout
  • 24BenassiSubstituted forSantos da Silvaat 73'minutesBooked at 80mins
  • 9Simeone
  • 25ChiesaSubstituted forMurielat 66'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Laurini
  • 3Biraghi
  • 6Norgaard
  • 8Santos da Silva
  • 18Medja Beloko
  • 26Fernandes
  • 27Graiciar
  • 28Vlahovic
  • 29Muriel
  • 31Franchescoli de Souza
  • 33Brancolini
  • 67Ghidotti
Referee:
Fabrizio Pasqua

Match Stats

Home TeamJuventusAway TeamFiorentina
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home18
Away13
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home10
Away7
Fouls
Home13
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Juventus 2, Fiorentina 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Juventus 2, Fiorentina 1.

Corner, Fiorentina. Conceded by Emre Can.

Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by João Cancelo with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Federico Ceccherini.

Attempt missed. Germán Pezzella (Fiorentina) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by David Hancko with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Fiorentina. Conceded by Emre Can.

Attempt blocked. Luis Muriel (Fiorentina) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Edimilson Fernandes.

Attempt missed. Bryan Dabo (Fiorentina) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left following a corner.

Corner, Fiorentina. Conceded by Wojciech Szczesny.

Attempt saved. Bryan Dabo (Fiorentina) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Giovanni Simeone with a through ball.

João Cancelo (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Gerson (Fiorentina).

Substitution

Substitution, Juventus. Mattia De Sciglio replaces Juan Cuadrado.

Foul by Juan Cuadrado (Juventus).

Gerson (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Fiorentina. Conceded by Alex Sandro.

Foul by Moise Kean (Juventus).

Jordan Veretout (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by João Cancelo (Juventus).

Federico Ceccherini (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Fiorentina. Edimilson Fernandes replaces Kevin Mirallas.

Booking

Gerson (Fiorentina) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gerson (Fiorentina).

Foul by Alex Sandro (Juventus).

Bryan Dabo (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Bryan Dabo.

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Federico Ceccherini.

Substitution

Substitution, Juventus. Moise Kean replaces Federico Bernardeschi.

Offside, Fiorentina. Jordan Veretout tries a through ball, but Kevin Mirallas is caught offside.

Hand ball by Blaise Matuidi (Juventus).

Substitution

Substitution, Fiorentina. Gerson replaces Marco Benassi.

Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Marco Benassi (Fiorentina).

Attempt saved. Luis Muriel (Fiorentina) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marco Benassi.

Attempt blocked. Giovanni Simeone (Fiorentina) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kevin Mirallas (Fiorentina).

Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

