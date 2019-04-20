Bayern Munich 1-0 Werder Bremen: Champions go four points clear at top

Defender Niklas Sule (centre) scored with his second goal of the season

Bayern Munich moved four points clear at the top of the Bundesliga as Niklas Sule's 75th-minute winner saw off stubborn 10-man Werder Bremen.

Bremen keeper Jiri Pavlenka blocked an effort from Serge Gnabry and Robert Lewandowski fired just wide before Sule's shot went in off Davy Klaassen.

Bremen defender Milos Veljkovic was sent off in the 58th minute for a second yellow card.

Second-placed Borussia Dortmund travel to Freiburg on Sunday.

Bayern have four matches remaining this season as they aim to secure a seventh successive Bundesliga title.