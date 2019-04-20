Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations: Nigeria and Angola reach World Cup

By Andrew Jackson Oryada

Football Writer, Dar es Salaam

Nigeria shirt
Nigeria last won the Fifa U-17 World Cup in Chile in 2015, beating Mali 2-0 in the final.

Nigeria and Angola qualified for the 2019 Fifa U-17 World Cup after they booked semi-final places at the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations in Tanzania on Saturday.

Nigeria's Golden Eaglets drew 1-1 with the Uganda Cubs in a Group A match at the Chamazi Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Angola were 4-2 winners over Tanzania's Serengeti Boys at the National Stadium.

All four semi-finalists from Tanzania also earn a place at the World Cup in Brazil later this year.

A goal from substitute Alou John Kokasin gave Uganda the lead against Nigeria who equalised through Ibrahim Jabaar.

Angola's convincing win against the hosts came courtesy of a brace from Pedro Osvaldo while Leson Tome and Davide Nzanza were also on the score-sheet.

Omary Omary and Agiri Ngoda scored for Tanzania.

Five-times U-17 world champions Nigeria finished top of Group A with seven points, while Angola finished second with four points.

The two teams will join Cameroon in the U-17 Nations Cup semi-finals, after Cameroon sealed their qualification from Group B on Thursday.

The last group B games will be played on Sunday with Cameroon facing Senegal and Morocco battling Guinea.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in African sport

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you