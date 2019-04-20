Kevin de Bruyne: Man City midfielder suffers injury against Tottenham

Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne went off injured during their Premier League game against Tottenham.

The defending champions were leading 1-0 when the Belgian was replaced with an apparent injury to his left knee.

He sat out two months at the start of the season because of a right knee problem before hurting his left knee in November and missing six weeks.

City, who play Manchester United on Wednesday, went into Saturday's game two points behind leaders Liverpool.

