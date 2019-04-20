Man City women dominate PFA award nominees list

Nikita Parris, Keira Walsh and Steph Houghton are also England team-ma

Manchester City's trio of Steph Houghton, Nikita Parris and Keira Walsh are among six nominees for the Professional Footballers' Association Women's Player of the Year award.

Forward Vivianne Miedema is also among the candidates, having helped guide Arsenal to the cusp of the Women's Super League title.

Chelsea's Erin Cuthbert and Ji So-Yun complete the line-up.

England and Chelsea striker Fran Kirby won the 2017-18 award.

Miedema, Walsh and Cuthbert have also been named among the hopefuls for the Young Player of the Year award, while Manchester City forward Georgia Stanway, West Ham striker Alisha Lehmann and Bristol City goalkeeper Sophie Baggaley are also in contention.

More to follow.