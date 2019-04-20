What happened in the Premier League on Saturday?

Phil Foden scored his first Premier League goal for Manchester City

Manchester City returned to the top of the Premier League table on Saturday while Brighton edged further away from the relegation zone.

Phil Foden's goal gave City a 1-0 win over Tottenham in the early kick-off to send Pep Guardiola's side one point clear of title rivals Liverpool.

Brighton ended a run of four successive defeats with a goalless draw at Wolves.

It moved the Seagulls three points above 18th-placed Cardiff, who host Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool on Sunday.

Brighton had goalkeeper Mat Ryan to thank for a string of fine saves at Molineux, where a draw meant hosts Wolves slipped to ninth in the table.

Elsewhere, Aleksandar Mitrovic scored from the spot as relegated Fulham won 1-0 at Bournemouth, while Gerard Deulofeu netted twice as Watford saw off bottom side Huddersfield 2-1.

Harvey Barnes grabbed a point for Leicester in an entertaining 2-2 draw at West Ham, after Lucas Perez had put the Hammers in front with 10 minutes to go.

Michail Antonio had headed in for the hosts in the first half, before Jamie Vardy's neat finish pulled the Foxes level after the break.