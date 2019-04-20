Champions League: Liverpool & Tottenham Premier League games brought forward
-
- From the section Premier League
The Premier League has brought forward Liverpool and Tottenham's games before the second legs of their Champions League semi-finals.
The Reds were due to visit Newcastle on Sunday, 5 May, with Spurs travelling to Bournemouth the day after.
Both games will now be played on Saturday, 4 May, though the kick-off times are still to be confirmed.
Manchester City were due to host Leicester that day but the fixture has been moved to Monday, 6 May.
Chelsea and Arsenal's matches have also been moved back a day after both progressed to the Europa League semi-finals, with the two legs to be played on 2 and 9 May.
The Blues will now host Watford on Sunday, 5 May (14:00 BST), followed by the Gunners' home game against Brighton (16:30).
Uefa confirmed the dates for the Champions League semi-finals on Thursday.
Tottenham host Dutch side Ajax in the first leg on Tuesday, 30 April, with the second leg in Amsterdam on Wednesday, 8 May.
Liverpool travel to Barcelona for their first leg on Wednesday, 1 May before welcoming the Spanish side to Anfield on Tuesday, 7 May.