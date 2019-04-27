Scottish League Two
Berwick0Albion1

Berwick Rangers v Albion Rovers

Line-ups

Berwick

  • 20Goodfellow
  • 2Forbes
  • 6Hume
  • 12Cook
  • 15McIlduff
  • 22Blues
  • 4O'Kane
  • 14Barr
  • 18Ogilvie
  • 19Adamson
  • 7SeeSubstituted forHealyat 26'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Carlin
  • 3Orru
  • 9Healy
  • 10Aloulou
  • 11Murphy
  • 17Rose
  • 21Brown

Albion

  • 1Morrison
  • 2Fagan
  • 4Wharton
  • 5Wilson
  • 3Clarke
  • 7Newell
  • 8Fotheringham
  • 6Morena
  • 11Phillips
  • 9Osadolor
  • 10Byrne

Substitutes

  • 12Reilly
  • 14Escuriola
  • 15Ross
  • 16Gordon
  • 17Potts
  • 18McMahon
  • 19Fisher
Referee:
Craig Napier

Match Stats

Home TeamBerwickAway TeamAlbion
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home1
Away6
Shots on Target
Home1
Away3
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home5
Away2

Live Text

Aidan McIlduff (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Gregor Fotheringham (Albion Rovers).

Substitution

Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Daryl Healy replaces Ouzy See because of an injury.

George Newell (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Craig Hume (Berwick Rangers).

Goal!

Goal! Berwick Rangers 0, Albion Rovers 1. Gregor Fotheringham (Albion Rovers) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Declan Byrne.

Foul by Jack Ogilvie (Berwick Rangers).

Sean Fagan (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. George Newell (Albion Rovers) header from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.

Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Ryan Goodfellow.

Attempt saved. Gary Phillips (Albion Rovers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Giuliano Morena (Albion Rovers) because of an injury.

Attempt saved. Smart Osadolor (Albion Rovers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Ouzy See (Berwick Rangers).

Bryan Wharton (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Jack Ogilvie (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Giuliano Morena (Albion Rovers).

Attempt missed. Giuliano Morena (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.

Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Aidan McIlduff.

Attempt blocked. Smart Osadolor (Albion Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Bryan Wharton.

Smart Osadolor (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Declan O'Kane (Berwick Rangers).

Attempt saved. Lewis Barr (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

George Newell (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jack Cook (Berwick Rangers).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

