Aidan McIlduff (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Berwick Rangers v Albion Rovers
-
Line-ups
Berwick
- 20Goodfellow
- 2Forbes
- 6Hume
- 12Cook
- 15McIlduff
- 22Blues
- 4O'Kane
- 14Barr
- 18Ogilvie
- 19Adamson
- 7SeeSubstituted forHealyat 26'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Carlin
- 3Orru
- 9Healy
- 10Aloulou
- 11Murphy
- 17Rose
- 21Brown
Albion
- 1Morrison
- 2Fagan
- 4Wharton
- 5Wilson
- 3Clarke
- 7Newell
- 8Fotheringham
- 6Morena
- 11Phillips
- 9Osadolor
- 10Byrne
Substitutes
- 12Reilly
- 14Escuriola
- 15Ross
- 16Gordon
- 17Potts
- 18McMahon
- 19Fisher
- Referee:
- Craig Napier
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away2
Live Text
Foul by Gregor Fotheringham (Albion Rovers).
Substitution
Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Daryl Healy replaces Ouzy See because of an injury.
George Newell (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Craig Hume (Berwick Rangers).
Goal!
Goal! Berwick Rangers 0, Albion Rovers 1. Gregor Fotheringham (Albion Rovers) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Declan Byrne.
Foul by Jack Ogilvie (Berwick Rangers).
Sean Fagan (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. George Newell (Albion Rovers) header from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Ryan Goodfellow.
Attempt saved. Gary Phillips (Albion Rovers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Giuliano Morena (Albion Rovers) because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Smart Osadolor (Albion Rovers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Ouzy See (Berwick Rangers).
Bryan Wharton (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Jack Ogilvie (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Giuliano Morena (Albion Rovers).
Attempt missed. Giuliano Morena (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Aidan McIlduff.
Attempt blocked. Smart Osadolor (Albion Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Bryan Wharton.
Smart Osadolor (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Declan O'Kane (Berwick Rangers).
Attempt saved. Lewis Barr (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
George Newell (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jack Cook (Berwick Rangers).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.