Scottish League Two
Annan Athletic2Cowdenbeath0

Annan Athletic v Cowdenbeath

Line-ups

Annan Athletic

  • 1McAdams
  • 2Brannan
  • 5Watson
  • 6Swinglehurst
  • 3Strapp
  • 9Smith
  • 4Wilson
  • 8Moxon
  • 7Wallace
  • 20Nade
  • 10Muir

Substitutes

  • 11Johnston
  • 14Sonkur
  • 15Bradley
  • 16Sinnamon
  • 18Barr

Cowdenbeath

  • 1McGurn
  • 2Mullen
  • 5Bollan
  • 4Pyper
  • 3Todd
  • 7Cox
  • 8Miller
  • 6Deas
  • 11Malcolm
  • 9Allan
  • 10Buchanan

Substitutes

  • 12Swann
  • 15Fraser
  • 16Sneddon
  • 17Lennox
  • 18Connelly
Referee:
Scott Lambie

Match Stats

Home TeamAnnan AthleticAway TeamCowdenbeath
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home7
Away1
Shots on Target
Home3
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home2
Away2

Live Text

Foul by Jack Brannan (Annan Athletic).

Robbie Deas (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Delay in match Owen Moxon (Annan Athletic) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Tommy Muir (Annan Athletic) header from the centre of the box is too high.

Foul by Lewis Strapp (Annan Athletic).

Jordan Allan (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt blocked. Christian Nade (Annan Athletic) header from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Blair Malcolm.

Goal!

Goal! Annan Athletic 2, Cowdenbeath 0. Christian Nade (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Owen Moxon.

Attempt missed. Christian Nade (Annan Athletic) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Owen Moxon (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Jack Brannan (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath).

Foul by Tommy Muir (Annan Athletic).

Fraser Mullen (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Lewis Strapp (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jordan Allan (Cowdenbeath).

Attempt missed. Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.

Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Steven Swinglehurst.

Goal!

Goal! Annan Athletic 1, Cowdenbeath 0. Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Peter Watson.

Attempt missed. Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic) header from very close range is close, but misses to the left following a corner.

Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Luc Bollan.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterhead35237562283476
2Clyde35226759332672
3Edinburgh City35215958302868
4Annan Athletic351961067373063
5Stirling35137154344-146
6Queen's Park351111134442244
7Cowdenbeath35117174244-240
8Elgin35123204967-1839
9Albion3576223069-3927
10Berwick3554262787-6019
View full Scottish League Two table

