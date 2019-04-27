Foul by Jack Brannan (Annan Athletic).
Annan Athletic v Cowdenbeath
-
Line-ups
Annan Athletic
- 1McAdams
- 2Brannan
- 5Watson
- 6Swinglehurst
- 3Strapp
- 9Smith
- 4Wilson
- 8Moxon
- 7Wallace
- 20Nade
- 10Muir
Substitutes
- 11Johnston
- 14Sonkur
- 15Bradley
- 16Sinnamon
- 18Barr
Cowdenbeath
- 1McGurn
- 2Mullen
- 5Bollan
- 4Pyper
- 3Todd
- 7Cox
- 8Miller
- 6Deas
- 11Malcolm
- 9Allan
- 10Buchanan
Substitutes
- 12Swann
- 15Fraser
- 16Sneddon
- 17Lennox
- 18Connelly
- Referee:
- Scott Lambie
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away2
Live Text
Robbie Deas (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Delay in match Owen Moxon (Annan Athletic) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Tommy Muir (Annan Athletic) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Foul by Lewis Strapp (Annan Athletic).
Jordan Allan (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt blocked. Christian Nade (Annan Athletic) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Blair Malcolm.
Goal!
Goal! Annan Athletic 2, Cowdenbeath 0. Christian Nade (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Owen Moxon.
Attempt missed. Christian Nade (Annan Athletic) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Owen Moxon (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Jack Brannan (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath).
Foul by Tommy Muir (Annan Athletic).
Fraser Mullen (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Lewis Strapp (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordan Allan (Cowdenbeath).
Attempt missed. Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Steven Swinglehurst.
Goal!
Goal! Annan Athletic 1, Cowdenbeath 0. Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Peter Watson.
Attempt missed. Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic) header from very close range is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Luc Bollan.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.