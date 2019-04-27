Attempt missed. Scott Roberts (Elgin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Edinburgh City v Elgin City
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Edinburgh City
- 1Antell
- 15Donaldson
- 5Balatoni
- 14Rodger
- 3McIntyre
- 8Walker
- 6Laird
- 26Galbraith
- 20Watson
- 23Diver
- 11Taylor
Substitutes
- 4Neave
- 9Henderson
- 17Newman
- 19Shepherd
- 21Morton
- 28Shaw
- 39Lumsden
Elgin
- 21Gourlay
- 14Bronsky
- 10Roberts
- 4McHardy
- 3Lowdon
- 16Wilson
- 19Scott
- 8Cameron
- 17Maciver
- 9McLeish
- 18Morrison
Substitutes
- 1Watson
- 5Willis
- 11Sutherland
- 12Hester
- 22McGowan
- 25Loveland
- Referee:
- Chris Graham
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home70%
- Away30%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away6
Live Text
Attempt saved. Ciaran Diver (Edinburgh City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Edinburgh City 1, Elgin City 0. Josh Walker (Edinburgh City) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Graham Taylor (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Stephen Bronsky (Elgin City).
Adam Watson (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Roberts (Elgin City).
Foul by Graham Taylor (Edinburgh City).
Callum Wilson (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Josh Walker (Edinburgh City) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt blocked. Adam Watson (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Robbie McIntyre (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Chris McLeish (Elgin City).
Graham Taylor (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Chris McLeish (Elgin City).
Attempt blocked. Graham Taylor (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Josh Walker (Edinburgh City) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Graham Taylor (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Callum Wilson (Elgin City).
Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Callum Wilson.
Daniel Galbraith (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Brian Cameron (Elgin City).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.