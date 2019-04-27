Attempt blocked. William Gibson (Peterhead) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is blocked.
Peterhead v Stirling Albion
Line-ups
Peterhead
- 1Fleming
- 7Stevenson
- 4Eadie
- 2Brown
- 3Boyle
- 6Ferry
- 8Brown
- 18Dow
- 33Gibson
- 10Leitch
- 9McAllister
Substitutes
- 11Willis
- 15Willox
- 16Home
- 20Riley
- 21Henderson
- 29Sutherland
- 99Lyle
Stirling
- 1Ferrie
- 2McGeachie
- 5McGregor
- 6Banner
- 3Thomson
- 7Jardine
- 4Glover
- 8DochertyBooked at 8mins
- 11Mclear
- 9Mackin
- 10Smith
Substitutes
- 12Greenhorn
- 14Hughes
- 15Ashmore
- 16Wright
- 17Binnie
- 18MacDonald
- 19Murray
- Referee:
- Chris Fordyce
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away4
Live Text
Rory McAllister (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordan McGregor (Stirling Albion).
Foul by Jason Brown (Peterhead).
Lewis Mclear (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Rory McAllister (Peterhead) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Ryan Dow (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Foul by Rory McAllister (Peterhead).
Dominic Docherty (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Patrick Boyle.
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Jamie Stevenson.
Attempt saved. Jason Brown (Peterhead) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dylan Mackin (Stirling Albion).
Attempt missed. Ryan Dow (Peterhead) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Jack Leitch (Peterhead) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Booking
Dominic Docherty (Stirling Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ryan Dow (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Dominic Docherty (Stirling Albion).
William Gibson (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Glover (Stirling Albion).
Attempt saved. Jason Brown (Peterhead) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Dominic Docherty.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.