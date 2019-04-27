Scottish League Two
Peterhead0Stirling0

Peterhead v Stirling Albion

Line-ups

Peterhead

  • 1Fleming
  • 7Stevenson
  • 4Eadie
  • 2Brown
  • 3Boyle
  • 6Ferry
  • 8Brown
  • 18Dow
  • 33Gibson
  • 10Leitch
  • 9McAllister

Substitutes

  • 11Willis
  • 15Willox
  • 16Home
  • 20Riley
  • 21Henderson
  • 29Sutherland
  • 99Lyle

Stirling

  • 1Ferrie
  • 2McGeachie
  • 5McGregor
  • 6Banner
  • 3Thomson
  • 7Jardine
  • 4Glover
  • 8DochertyBooked at 8mins
  • 11Mclear
  • 9Mackin
  • 10Smith

Substitutes

  • 12Greenhorn
  • 14Hughes
  • 15Ashmore
  • 16Wright
  • 17Binnie
  • 18MacDonald
  • 19Murray
Referee:
Chris Fordyce

Match Stats

Home TeamPeterheadAway TeamStirling
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home7
Away0
Shots on Target
Home4
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home2
Away4

Live Text

Attempt blocked. William Gibson (Peterhead) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is blocked.

Rory McAllister (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jordan McGregor (Stirling Albion).

Foul by Jason Brown (Peterhead).

Lewis Mclear (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Rory McAllister (Peterhead) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt saved. Ryan Dow (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

Foul by Rory McAllister (Peterhead).

Dominic Docherty (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Patrick Boyle.

Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Jamie Stevenson.

Attempt saved. Jason Brown (Peterhead) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dylan Mackin (Stirling Albion).

Attempt missed. Ryan Dow (Peterhead) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt saved. Jack Leitch (Peterhead) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Booking

Dominic Docherty (Stirling Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Ryan Dow (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Dominic Docherty (Stirling Albion).

William Gibson (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Scott Glover (Stirling Albion).

Attempt saved. Jason Brown (Peterhead) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Dominic Docherty.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterhead35237562283476
2Clyde35226759332672
3Edinburgh City35215958302868
4Annan Athletic351961067373063
5Stirling35137154344-146
6Queen's Park351111134442244
7Cowdenbeath35117174244-240
8Elgin35123204967-1839
9Albion3576223069-3927
10Berwick3554262787-6019
View full Scottish League Two table

