Attempt missed. David Goodwillie (Clyde) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Clyde v Queen's Park
Line-ups
Clyde
- 1Currie
- 2Cuddihy
- 5Rumsby
- 4Lang
- 3McNiff
- 6Grant
- 8McStay
- 7Lamont
- 10Rankin
- 9Goodwillie
- 11Love
Substitutes
- 12Nicoll
- 14Lyon
- 15Banks
- 16Duffie
- 17Boyle
- 18Syvertsen
- 21Hughes
Queen's Park
- 1Hart
- 4Magee
- 5McLauchlan
- 6GibsonBooked at 24mins
- 2McLeanBooked at 25mins
- 7McGrory
- 8Roberts
- 3Summers
- 11Moore
- 9Ruth
- 10Galt
Substitutes
- 12Hawke
- 14Gow
- 15McKernon
- 16Black
- 17Mortimer
- 18Bradley
- 20McDougall
- Referee:
- Duncan Williams
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away3
Live Text
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Lewis Magee.
Booking
Scott McLean (Queen's Park) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
John Rankin (Clyde) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Scott McLean (Queen's Park).
Booking
Scott Gibson (Queen's Park) is shown the yellow card.
(Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Scott Gibson (Queen's Park).
Attempt blocked. Kieran Moore (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Michael Ruth (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. David Goodwillie (Clyde) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Kieran Moore.
Foul by Tom Lang (Clyde).
Kieran Moore (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Gerry McLauchlan.
Foul by Ally Love (Clyde).
Scott Gibson (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
John Rankin (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Scott Gibson (Queen's Park).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.