Scottish League Two
Clyde0Queen's Park0

Clyde v Queen's Park

Line-ups

Clyde

  • 1Currie
  • 2Cuddihy
  • 5Rumsby
  • 4Lang
  • 3McNiff
  • 6Grant
  • 8McStay
  • 7Lamont
  • 10Rankin
  • 9Goodwillie
  • 11Love

Substitutes

  • 12Nicoll
  • 14Lyon
  • 15Banks
  • 16Duffie
  • 17Boyle
  • 18Syvertsen
  • 21Hughes

Queen's Park

  • 1Hart
  • 4Magee
  • 5McLauchlan
  • 6GibsonBooked at 24mins
  • 2McLeanBooked at 25mins
  • 7McGrory
  • 8Roberts
  • 3Summers
  • 11Moore
  • 9Ruth
  • 10Galt

Substitutes

  • 12Hawke
  • 14Gow
  • 15McKernon
  • 16Black
  • 17Mortimer
  • 18Bradley
  • 20McDougall
Referee:
Duncan Williams

Match Stats

Home TeamClydeAway TeamQueen's Park
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home2
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away3

Live Text

Attempt missed. David Goodwillie (Clyde) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Lewis Magee.

Booking

Scott McLean (Queen's Park) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

John Rankin (Clyde) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Scott McLean (Queen's Park).

Booking

Scott Gibson (Queen's Park) is shown the yellow card.

(Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Scott Gibson (Queen's Park).

Attempt blocked. Kieran Moore (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Michael Ruth (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt missed. David Goodwillie (Clyde) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Kieran Moore.

Foul by Tom Lang (Clyde).

Kieran Moore (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Gerry McLauchlan.

Foul by Ally Love (Clyde).

Scott Gibson (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

John Rankin (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Scott Gibson (Queen's Park).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterhead35237562283476
2Clyde35226759332672
3Edinburgh City35215958302868
4Annan Athletic351961067373063
5Stirling35137154344-146
6Queen's Park351111134442244
7Cowdenbeath35117174244-240
8Elgin35123204967-1839
9Albion3576223069-3927
10Berwick3554262787-6019
View full Scottish League Two table

