Scottish League One
Forfar0Montrose0

Forfar Athletic v Montrose

Line-ups

Forfar

  • 1McCallum
  • 2Meechan
  • 5Travis
  • 4Whyte
  • 3Eckersley
  • 8Bain
  • 11Spencer
  • 6Irvine
  • 10Easton
  • 7Hilson
  • 9Baird

Substitutes

  • 12Moore
  • 14MacKintosh
  • 15Coupe
  • 16Malone
  • 17Reilly
  • 18Aitken
  • 21Hoban

Montrose

  • 1Fleming
  • 7WebsterBooked at 2mins
  • 12Harrington
  • 18Campbell
  • 3Steeves
  • 17Redman
  • 2Masson
  • 22Cregg
  • 11Milne
  • 9Rennie
  • 6Campbell

Substitutes

  • 5Bolochoweckyj
  • 8Watson
  • 10McLean
  • 14Dillon
  • 19Callaghan
  • 21Matthews
  • 23Henderson
Referee:
David Dickinson

Match Stats

Home TeamForfarAway TeamMontrose
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home3
Away2
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home3
Away3

Live Text

Foul by Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic).

Ryan Harrington (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Gary Irvine.

Foul by Darren Whyte (Forfar Athletic).

Ross Campbell (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Brad Spencer (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Graham Webster (Montrose).

Foul by Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic).

Iain Campbell (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt blocked. Jamie Redman (Montrose) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Ross Campbell (Montrose) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt missed. John Baird (Forfar Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Dylan Easton (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jamie Redman (Montrose).

Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Allan Fleming.

Attempt saved. Jamie Bain (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Jamie Redman.

Booking

Graham Webster (Montrose) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Gary Irvine (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Graham Webster (Montrose).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath352010562342870
2Forfar35177115045558
3Raith Rovers351511971472456
4Montrose35156144848051
5East Fife35137154652-646
6Dumbarton35129145958145
7Airdrieonians35127164443143
8Stranraer35119154353-1042
9Brechin35108174057-1738
10Stenhousemuir35106193359-2636
View full Scottish League One table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you