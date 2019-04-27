Foul by Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic).
Forfar Athletic v Montrose
-
Line-ups
Forfar
- 1McCallum
- 2Meechan
- 5Travis
- 4Whyte
- 3Eckersley
- 8Bain
- 11Spencer
- 6Irvine
- 10Easton
- 7Hilson
- 9Baird
Substitutes
- 12Moore
- 14MacKintosh
- 15Coupe
- 16Malone
- 17Reilly
- 18Aitken
- 21Hoban
Montrose
- 1Fleming
- 7WebsterBooked at 2mins
- 12Harrington
- 18Campbell
- 3Steeves
- 17Redman
- 2Masson
- 22Cregg
- 11Milne
- 9Rennie
- 6Campbell
Substitutes
- 5Bolochoweckyj
- 8Watson
- 10McLean
- 14Dillon
- 19Callaghan
- 21Matthews
- 23Henderson
- Referee:
- David Dickinson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away3
Live Text
Ryan Harrington (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Gary Irvine.
Foul by Darren Whyte (Forfar Athletic).
Ross Campbell (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Brad Spencer (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Graham Webster (Montrose).
Foul by Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic).
Iain Campbell (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Jamie Redman (Montrose) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Ross Campbell (Montrose) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. John Baird (Forfar Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Dylan Easton (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jamie Redman (Montrose).
Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Allan Fleming.
Attempt saved. Jamie Bain (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Jamie Redman.
Booking
Graham Webster (Montrose) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Gary Irvine (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Graham Webster (Montrose).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.